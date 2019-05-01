Dragons Notes for Wednesday

May 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Wednesday, May 1, 2019 l Games # 24-25

Dozer Park l Peoria, Ill. l 6:05 p.m. (EDT)

DH l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-15) at Peoria Chiefs (8-13)

RH Lyon Richardson (0-2, 5.87)/RH Alexis Diaz (4-0, 5.79) vs. RH Tommy Parsons (3-0, 0.30)/RH Kyle Leahy (0-1, 5.06)

Click Here for the complete Press Box Notes packet

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in a doubleheader, the first twin-bill of the Dragons 2019 season. These are the first two games of a three-game set. These are the first and second games of 12 straight games against West Division opponents for Dayton.

Streaks: The Dragons have lost their last three games.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton at Peoria, postponed due to rain. Game rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1. The Dragons lost on Sunday in their last completed game, falling 14-4 at home to Great Lakes.

Team Notes

Month of April: The Dragons finished the month of April with a record of 8-15...They batted .237 in April to rank 7th in the MWL (among 16 teams); they ranked 6th in runs scored, 7th in home runs, 5th in stolen bases, 16th in team ERA, and 15th in team fielding percentage.

Individual Notes

Jay Schuyler has a five-game hitting streak, going 10 for 19 (.526) with six runs batted in. He is now batting a team-leading .347.

Jonathan Willems over his last 12 games is 15 for 42 (.357) with two home runs and four doubles.

Mariel Bautista over his last 11 games is 13 for 42 (.310) with three home runs and seven RBI. He has hit safely in five straight games.

Juan Martinez over his last 10 games is 11 for 32 (.344) with five doubles, one home run, and nine RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, May 2 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 4.91) at Peoria RH Cole Aker (0-2, 9.22)

Friday, May 3 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (0-0, 6.75) at Cedar Rapids TBA

Saturday, May 4 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-2, 4.50) at Cedar Rapids TBA

Sunday, May 5 (3:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (1-2, 5.48) at Cedar Rapids TBA

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.