Camels Continue Their Dominance

May 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





MIDLAND, Mich. - What's becoming less of a novelty and more of a problem for the other 15 teams in the Midwest League, your very own Great Lakes Camels completed the job on Wednesday night sweeping a doubleheader against the Beloit Snappers to improve to 5-0 in their history.

After the Loons and Snappers were postponed due to rain on Tuesday, it was the Camel's turn and they did not disappoint winning the early game 12-8 and fighting off a feverish Beloit comeback attempt to win 3-2 in the nightcap.

In Game 1, the Camels fell behind 2-0 before they even came to the plate. But, not to worry as they responded with two runs of their own to tie the game and three more in the 2nd inning to give them a lead. The Snappers (8-14) had some bite early in the near six-hour baseball marathon as they built a 7-5 lead heading to the bottom of the 4th. However, a six-running bottom half from the Camels (13-12) gave them a lead they would not relinquish.

After not joining the team out of Spring Training, maybe the most famous Camel of them all Chris Roller (had the walk-off single in the Camel's debut in August 2018) seems to enjoy throwing on the red uniform as he launched a triple and a home run in his first two plate appearances of Game 1.

Brett de Geus (W, 2-0) was the difference on the mound coming out the bullpen to toss 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball with five strikeouts.

Both teams decided that was more than enough scoring, so they played a much tighter contest to close out the evening. They combined for just 11 hits, with the Camels tallying just four base hits including a triple from Leonel Valera.

The hosts did all of their damage in the bottom of the 2nd inning when they plated their three runs thanks to Valera's two-run triple and a sacrifice fly from Miguel Vargas. Luckily for Vargas, despite going 0-for-1 in the game, he was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to a hefty 15 games.

Not to be overshadow, the trio of Jose Chacin (W, 3-0), Jasiel Alvino (H, 1) and Austin Drury (SV, 1) combined to scatter seven hits and walk just two batters with eight strikeouts.

We now await the next time the Camels take the field at Dow Diamond... which is Wednesday, May 15, against the Dayton Dragons with first pitch at 10:35 a.m.

Offensive Standouts

Chris Roller: 2-for-2, 3B, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R

Jacob Amaya: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Leonel Valera: 3-for-5, 2 RBI, 3 R

Team: Between both games the Camels drew 11 walks; entered play ranked 1st in MiLB with 134 walks

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Tomorrow: School Kids Day

May 3: Postgame Adults Run the Bases

May 4: Mother's Day Gift Workshop pres. by Kristin & Company from 12-1 p.m.

May 5: Pregame Youth Clinic pres. Farm Bureau Insurance beginning at 11 a.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.