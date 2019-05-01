Hot Rods Game Note for Double Header May 1

About Sunday... The Hot Rods earned their fourth-straight series win on Sunday with a 5-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in the series finale. Bowling Green got out to an early lead, scoring in the bottom of the first with Ford Proctor scoring on a sacrifice fly after he lined a double off the wall in left. The Hot Rods plated four more runs in the third. Proctor led off with another double, this time to right, with Connor Hollis getting hit by a pitch with one out. With two outs, Chris Betts cleared the bases with a double to give Bowling Green a 3-0 lead. Roberto Alvarez reached on a throwing error to score Betts and make it a 4-0 game while Jake Palomaki singled through the right-side of the infield to plate Alvarez, giving BG a 5-0 lead. Lansing scored in the fifth but were no match for Bowling Green pitching who allowed seven hits, six of which were against starter Easton McGee.

Wandering Award... Wander Franco was named the Midwest League Player of the Week on Monday following a seven day tear that saw the shortstop extend his hit streak to 12-games before losing it on Sunday. During the week Franco slashed .429/.500/1.000 over six games, bashing three homers in addition to three doubles, five RBI, seven runs, three walks, and a stolen base. The week included a two-homer performance by the 18-year-old on April 25 in a 6-5 series-opening win.

Ford thriving in Vette City... Ford Proctor has the longest active hit-streak on the team, reaching nine games on Sunday before the off-day. The infielder is batting .279 over this stretch (12-for-43) with a homer, three doubles, four runs scored, and seven RBI. Perhaps the strangest stat from his streak is that Proctor has not worked a walk in any of the nine games. Proctor also has a 12-game on base streak dating back to April 14.

Starting with a bang... The Hot Rods enter Wednesday's series having won every series opener this season. BG is 7-0 in games that open a series and have outscored their opponents 48-25 in those games. The team is batting .243 (68-for-280) and have nine homers, while the ptiching staff has a 2.22 ERA over 77.0 innings of work with 88 strikeouts in series openers.

On Strike... Bowling Green is second in the league and Class-A baseball in K's with 162, two behind Quad Cities. They've struck out 16 in four games this year, including twice in series openers.

Friends in Lowe Places... Former Hot Rod slugger Nate Lowe made his major league debut on Wednesday, collecting his first hit. Lowe became the 47th Hot Rod to make the Majors and fifth in 2019.

Birthdays... As the month of April comes to a close, three players celebrated birthdays. Chris Muller turned 23 on April 22, Shane McClanahan turned 22 on the 28th, and Beau Brundage celebrated his 22nd birthday on Monday's off day. He shares a birthday with Michael Kopech (CHW) and Jose Peraza (LAD, CIN).

Sunday's Notes... Proctor extended his hitting streak to nine games...Proctor collected a season high three hits...He had multiple extra-base hits for the first time this year...Franco saw his 12-game hitting streak snapped...Alvarez had a five-game hitting streak snapped...Palomaki racked up his third multi-hit game of the season... McGee's 6.0 innings are a season-high and match a career best (now done five times)...Bowling Green left four runners on base, the second-lowest total this season (had three LOB on April 14 at Ft. Wayne)...The Hot Rods pitching staff threw quality starts in all three victories against Lansing and have thrown four quality starts in the past five games...The Hot Rods have now won five consecutive series and are 5-1-1 in series this season...Bowling Green is 7-4 this year at home...The Hot Rods improved to 5-0 this year while wearing their orange jerseys...Bowling Green is 79-74 all-time against Lansing, 44-32 at Bowling Green Ballpark ...

