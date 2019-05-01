Snappers drop both ends of doubleheader to Loons

BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Snappers fell in both ends of a doubleheader today against the Great Lakes Loons. The Snappers lost in a slugfest in Game 1 by a score of 12-8 and in a close contest in Game 2 by a score of 3-2.

In Game 1, the Snappers found themselves in a slugfest, falling to the Loons by a final score of 12-8 in the first of two games in Midland, Michigan. The Snappers offense came out of the gates well-rested and on fire outhitting the Loons with 11 hits and pushing across 8 runs.

The Snappers would continue their hot hitting ways to start ballgames this year, collecting the first two runs of the game in the first. Payton Squier would get the Snappers in the hit column after reaching on an infield single and would then proceed to swipe his sixth stolen base of the year to get into scoring position early.

One batter later, Ryan Gridley doubled to right field plating Squier and the Snappers first run of the game. Beloit would not be done there though, as Logan Farrar would hit a sacrifice fly to score Gridley giving the Snappers the early 2-0 advantage.

That lead would not last long for Beloit, as Great Lakes would answer back with 2 runs of their own in the bottom half. Shortly after, the Loons would take their first lead of the game pushing across 3 runs to take 5-2 lead after 3 complete.

But the Snappers would continue to fight back, scoring 3 runs in the third to tie the game at five. Squier would continue his strong day leading off with a single to left field before Farrar walked to put runners on first and second with one out.

Then, John Jones would step up to the plate and smash his second homer of the season, this time of the three-run variety. The homer would be the Snappers first of the game and the teams seventh home run on the early season.

In the fourth, the Snappers would retake their lead plating 2 runs to take the 7-5 advantage, while making some loud noise at the plate. Beloit would get a one-out homer from Noah Vaughan to get the inning started and propel the Snappers out in front. The homer was Vaughan's first of the season and third career homer.

Beloit would then smack three straight singles from Madden, Squier, and Gridley to score a run and take the 2-run lead. However, that lead would not last, as Great Lakes would tally 6-runs in the bottom of the fourth to not only take the lead, but give them a cushion heading into the final stages.

Both teams would score a run each in the final three innings of play, but that would not be enough for Beloit, as they fell to the Great Lakes Loons in Game 1 by a score of 12-8.

In Game 2, the bats for both teams would cool off, but the Snappers would still end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard falling to the Loons 3-2.

Beloit would continue that first inning magic, by striking first with a run to begin the ballgame. Beloit has now scored 20 runs in the first innings of games this year, which is more than any other inning so far this season.

Squier would continue his big day by singling to centerfield to begin the game. Just one batter later, Gridley would single putting two runners on with just one-out for Beloit.

Farrar would then flyout, but it was a productive out, advancing Squier to third. Just moments later, Loons starting pitcher, Jose Chacin, would unleash a pitch that would roll all the way to the backstop allowing Squier to score and giving the Snappers the early lead.

Bryce Conley got the start in Game 2 and was excellent on the mound for Beloit. Conley would throw five strong innings before being relieved, surrendering just 3 Runs, 2 Hits, and striking out 4. Despite Conley's strong outing, he will be tabbed with the tough loss in Game 2.

Beloit would not be done fighting in the late stages, as the Snappers would get runners on third in each of the last two innings of the game, including getting the go-ahead run on base in the seventh.

In the seventh, Nick Ward led the inning off with a triple to center field before being knocked in by a SAC Fly from Cobie Vance to draw within one for Beloit.

Now down by one, Skyler Weber would step up to the plate in a big way singling up the middle to keep the Snappers hopes alive and turning the lineup over to the top. Now with two outs and Weber on first, Squier would pick up his fifth hit of the day singling to right field to put runners on first and second with two outs for Gridley.

However, Great Lakes was able to get out of the jam by recording a strikeout of Gridley to secure the 3-2 victory and sweep the Snappers in the first two games of the series.

The Snappers will be back in action tomorrow to wrap up this 3-game series in Great Lakes before heading to Lansing this weekend. The Snappers return home on Monday to open up a 6- game home stand against Lake County and Fort Wayne.

