Bechtold, Williams Lift Kernels to Twin Bill Split

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Home runs by Andrew Bechtold and Chris Williams put the Cedar Rapids Kernels ahead for good in a 6-4 victory to split a doubleheader Wednesday versus the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids (12-13) earned its split after dropping the opener, 3-2, against Bowling Green (15-11).

The Hot Rods jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the nightcap before the Kernels pulled even within the third inning. Bowling Green scratched the scoreboard with Connor Hollis' first-inning double and added another run via error during the top of the third. Ben Rodriguez provided the game-tying hit on a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the third to even the score at 2-2.

After a pair of unearned runs went to Bowling Green to start the fifth inning, Bechtold capped a three-run rally that gave Cedar Rapids a 5-4 advantage. Rodriguez collected an RBI single, and Gilberto Celestino hit into a double play that allowed Jacob Pearson to come home. Bechtold batted next and snapped an 0-of-18 stretch with a solo shot to right field.

Williams added his active-team-high fifth home run to increase the Kernels' lead to 6-4 during the sixth. His solo blast secured his second streak of back-to-back games with at least one round-tripper this season.

Joe Record recorded his Midwest League-leading fifth save by pitching a scoreless seventh inning. The win went to Tyler Palm (1-2) after he allowed just two unearned runs over two frames. Nick Padilla (3-1) gave up five runs in 2.2 innings pitched and suffered his first loss of the year.

Bowling Green and Cedar Rapids opened the scoring in Wednesday's opener with tallies in the third. Wander Franco's RBI single drove in Ford Proctor before Hunter Lee tied the contest, 1-1, with a run on a strikeout coupled with a passed ball.

David Bañuelos homered within the fourth for a 2-1 Kernels lead, but the Hot Rods responded during the fifth inning. Osmy Gregorio belted a go-ahead, two-run homer to push Bowling Green to its winning margin of 3-2.

Joe Ryan (2-2) and Trey Cumbie combined for a one-hitter with Ryan earning the victory and Cumbie picking up his team-high third save. Luis Rijo (0-3) tossed a quality start but took the loss after conceding three runs including only one earned run over six innings pitched.

