TinCaps Pour It on Cougars through Rain

Fort Wayne, Indiana - The Kane County Cougars (15-11) allowed nine fifth inning runs in a 10-4 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-13) on a rainy afternoon at Parkview Field. 10 runs are the most the Cougars have allowed all season.

Zack Shannon stole the spotlight in the first three innings. The Cougar infielder had a sacrifice fly to put the Cougars up 1-0 in the first. After Jorge Perez singled in a run in the third, Shannon collected an RBI single later in the frame to make it 3-0. An Agustin Ruiz sacrifice fly trimmed the Cougar advantage to 3-1 in the bottom of the third.

Coming into the day, Tra Holmes did not have a hit in 39 at-bats over his last 12 games. He snapped the skid with a single in the third then hit a solo homer his next time to the plate in the fifth, powering the Cougars to a 4-1 edge.

With rain falling, the Cougars had a three-run lead and needed three outs for the game to be "official." However, the TinCaps sent 13 men to the plate in the bottom of the fifth and scored nine times off three different Cougar pitchers. Jackson Goddard walked in the first run of the inning before he was pulled. Facing his first batter, Erin Baldwin surrendered a bases-clearing double to Ruiz, handing Fort Wayne its first lead, 5-4. Baldwin ended up allowing five runs on four hits and recorded just two outs in the fifth. Ryan Miller closed out the frame and went on to throw 3.1 innings of scoreless ball.

Goddard (1-1) took the loss, giving up five runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts over 4+ innings. The TinCaps offensive monsoon earned Efrain Contreras (1-1) the win. He went five innings, allowed four runs on five hits, struck out three Cougars and didn't walk any.

