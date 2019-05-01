Gorman, Whalen Homer as Chiefs Sweep Wednesday DH

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs swept a double header for the second time this season, as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-0 and 7-3 Wednesday. The wins put the Chiefs at 10-13 on the season as they wrap up the series with Dayton on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

The Chiefs got on the board in the bottom of the second against Dragons starter Lyon Richardson. Brady Whalen led off with a double and scored on a two-out single from Ivan Herrera to put the Chiefs up 1-0.

Peoria broke the game open in the bottom of the third with a three-run inning. Lars Nootbaar singled with one out and Nolan Gorman walked to put runners on first and second. Whalen blasted a three-run homerun, his fourth of the season to give the Chiefs a 4-0 lead.

The Chiefs added more insurance in the bottom of the fifth with two more runs. Brandon Riley singled with one out and Nolan Gorman launched a two-run homerun, his seventh of the season for a 6-0 lead.

Parsons (4-0) notched his fourth win of the season, pitching five shut out innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts. Freddy Pacheco pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Evan Sisk pitched a perfect final 1 1/3 innings.

Dayton jumped on Chiefs starter Kyle Leahy early and took their first lead of the day in the top of the first in game two. A leadoff walk and a one-out single put runners on first and second. Jay Schuyler singled to score the first run of the day and with runners on first and third with two outs, Miguel Hernandez singled in the Dragons second run of the inning to put Dayton ahead 2-0.

The Chiefs fought back to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Whalen and Leandro Cedeno singled to put runners on first and second with no outs. Josh Shaw doubled to score Whalen to cut the deficit to 2-1. With runners on second and third, Alexis Wilson hit a sac fly to score Cedeno to tie the game at two. Edwin Figuera reached on a bunt that scored Shaw to give the Chiefs a 3-2 lead.

Peoria added insurance in the fifth against Dayton reliever Eduardo Salazar. Nootbaar led off with a double and Brandon Riley doubled to score Nootbaar for a 4-2 lead.

Dayton fought back with a run in the top of the sixth against Peoria reliever Sebastian Tabata. The Dragons loaded the bases with no outs and scored a run on a passed ball to cut the lead to 4-3.

The Chiefs responded with another big inning in the sixth. Shaw and Figuera were each hit by a pitch and Delvin Perez walked with two outs to load the bases. Shaw scored on a wild pitch for a 5-3 lead. Nootbaar singled to score Figuera and Perez to build the lead to 7-3.

Leahy (1-1) notched his first win of 2019 with five innings pitched while allowing five hits, two runs, one walk and five strikeouts. Tabata pitched one inning, allowed one run and one walk. Edgar Escobar worked a perfect final inning to complete the double-header sweep.

The Chiefs finish their three-game series against Dayton on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Promotions can be found on the team website or social media accounts. The Chiefs will start RH Cole Aker (0-1, 9.22) against Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 4.91). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:20 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

