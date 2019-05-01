Peoria Sweeps Dragons in Wednesday Doubleheader

Peoria, Ill.-The Peoria Chiefs battled back from a 2-0 deficit to score seven runs over their final three offensive innings and defeat the Dayton Dragons 7-3, completing a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday night. The Chiefs won the first game 6-0.

The Dragons opened game two with a two-run first inning to take the lead. Michael Siani walked to start the game and went to second on a one-out single by Shard Munroe. Jay Schuyler followed with a single to center to drive in Siani and move Munroe to third. Munroe scored on a two-out hit by Miguel Hernandez to make it 2-0.

Dragons starter Alexis Diaz did not a run over his first three innings but ran into problems in the fourth, when the Chiefs rallied for three runs to take a 3-2 lead. They added another run in the fifth against Dragons reliever Eduardo Salazar to make it 4-2.

The Dragons had a great chance in the sixth to tie or take the lead. They loaded the bases with no one out without a base hit, putting runners on base via a hit batsman, walk, and fielder's choice play. A passed ball brought in a run to make it 4-3, leaving runners at second and third with no one out. But the Chiefs got out of further trouble, inducing an infield pop out from Juan Martinez, a ground out to the pitcher by Jonathan Willems, and a fly out to center field by Morgan Lofstrom to end the threat. Peoria scored three in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead to 7-3 and the Dragons were retired in order in the seventh to end the night.

Diaz (4-1) was charged with the loss. He gave up three runs in three and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

The Dragons were shutout on four hits in the first game of the doubleheader. Peoria starting pitcher Tommy Parsons continued his sensational start to the year to earn the win. Parsons has made five starts for Peoria, allowing a total of one run in 35 innings for an earned run average of 0.26. In game one, he worked five innings, allowing three hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

The Chiefs belted two home runs in the first game, including a three-run blast in the third inning by Brady Whalen to extend their lead to 4-0, and a two-run shot in the fifth by Nolan Gorman to make it 6-0. Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson (0-3) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs in five innings. He surrendered seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

The Dragons had nine hits in the doubleheader. Miguel Hernandez was 3 for 5 with an RBI. Michael Siani was 2 for 6 with a double and a run scored.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-17) battle the Chiefs (10-13) in the series finale on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. (EDT). Jared Solomon (0-1, 4.91) will start for Dayton against Kyle Leahy (0-1, 5.06). The next home game is Monday, May 6 when the Dragons host the Clinton Lumber Kings at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field in the start to a six-game home stand.

