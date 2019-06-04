TinCaps Game Notes: June 4 vs. Lake County (Game 56)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (26-29, 5th East) vs. Lake County Captains (34-22, 2nd East)

RHP Gabe Mosser vs. RHP Luis Oviedo

Tuesday, June 4 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 56 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

SUNDAY: Prior to a day off on Monday, the TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field, 7-4. The 'Caps led 3-0 after the first inning but Great Lakes rallied to finish off a 3-game series sweep. Luis Roman homered.

FUTURE CAPS: With the No. 6 pick in the MLB Draft, the Padres selected C.J. Abrams, a shortstop out of Blessed Trinity High School in Georgia. In the 2nd round, San Diego took Joshua Mears, a corner outfielder from Federal Way High School in Washington. With Pick 73, the Pads took Logan Driscoll, a catcher out of George Mason University. Rounds 3-10 are taking place today, while Rounds 11-40 conclude the draft on Wednesday.

WELCOME BACK: Lake County manager Luke Carlin was a catcher for the Fort Wayne Wizards in 2003 and '04.

VOTE FOR PARKVIEW FIELD: The home of the TinCaps is in the semifinals of BallparkDigest.com's "Best of the Ballparks" fan-vote bracket competition among Class A venues. Parkview Field has won the bragging rights 2 of the last 3 years, including in 2018. Fort Wayne is currently matched up against Fifth Third Ballpark (West Michigan Whitecaps). Voting in this round ends Wednesday at 4 p.m.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards not only leads the MWL in batting average (.356- Wander Franco of Bowling Green is 2nd at .326), he ranks in the top ten of all of Minor League Baseball. Edwards also leads the MWL in OBP (.414) and hits (68).

MORE ON X: Edwards has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 3.6% of the pitches he's seen. His K% of 10.7% is the 4th lowest in the league. With 20 walks to 23 strikeouts, Edwards' 0.87 BB/K ratio is the 8th best in the MWL. Xavier has made a living on swinging early in the count: he's posted a BA of .535 this season on the first pitch of an at bat (best on the TinCaps), and 23 of his league-leading 68 hits have come while swinging at the first pitch of the at bat.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Infielder Justin Lopez, who turned 19 on May 9, has had a solid few weeks. In 21 games since May 11, Lopez has slashed .247/.307/.506. His power numbers have been great, with nine extra-base hits (2 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers) and 15 RBIs.

HUNTING HITS: After a sluggish start to the season, Blake Hunt is starting to turn it around at the plate. Hunt went 0-3 on Saturday night, but was robbed twice of base hits on hard-hit balls. The 20-year-old catcher had hits in 5 straight games since May 26 (9-20) with 4 doubles and 3 RBIs. Hunt went 2-for-5 on Friday night with another double and a run scored.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season. Fort Wayne pitchers are averaging 2.99 strikeouts for every walk. 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.1 per 9 innings.

AUSTIN POWERS: Right-handed reliever Austin Smith tossed a gem in relief on Friday night, going 3.2 hitless and scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts and just 1 walk. The former second round pick now has a 2.00 ERA in 9 relief outings this season (18.0 IP) with 18 strikeouts and 4 walks. Smith also owns a 0.83 WHIP.

