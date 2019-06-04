Despite Loss, Loons Still in First Place

MIDLAND, Mich. - It seems like it's been forever since we've hosted the Lansing Lugnuts here at Dow Diamond. Well, Tuesday was actually the first time the Lugnuts have made the trip to Midland this season to face the Great Lakes Loons. And they seemed to enjoy themselves blanking the Loons 8-0 on Bark in the Park Night.

It was an onslaught from the outset as Lansing started out the game scoring runs in the first four innings (three, one, one, two) to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Those big frames were thanks in large part to three home runs from Jack Brodt (8) and Hagen Danner (4, 5).

The performance by Josh Winckowski on the mound was memorable. The Lugnuts starter went six strong innings allowing just two hits and striking out seven batters. In the process, he also lowered his season ERA to 1.90, which ranks second in the Midwest League.

The Loons could manage just three hits on the night coming from Jacob Amaya, Dillon Paulson and Chris Roller. Not be lost in the shutout was Justin Hagenman's relief appearance for the Loons tossing four shutout innings.

In other news, both the Lake County Captains and Bowling Green Hot Rods also lost their games on Tuesday night, which means the Loons remain in 1st place atop the Eastern Division. With 12 games left before the All-Star Break, the Loons hold a 2.0 game lead for the top spot, as well as a 2.5 game lead on a playoff spot.

