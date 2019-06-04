Dragons Notes for Tuesday

June 4, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Tuesday, June 4, 2019 l Game # 58

Fifth Third Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (18-39) at West Michigan Whitecaps (20-37)

RH Ricky Salinas (1-3, 5.93) vs. LH Adam Wolf (2-6, 7.13)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a three-game series. 2019 Season Series: First meeting tonight.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 4, South Bend 2. The Dragons trailed 1-0 when they erupted for four runs in the fourth inning, keyed by a two-run double by Morgan Lofstrom and a two-run home run by Miguel Hernandez. Starting pitcher Connor Curlis worked five innings, allowing one run for the win. Relievers Eduardo Salazar, Carlos Machorro, and Connor Bennett combined to go the final four innings to close out the victory. Bennett pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save. Lofstrom led a seven-hit attack, going 3 for 4 with two RBI. The Dragons won their first day game of 2019 after 10 straight losses.

Team Notes

The Dragons won two-of-three over South Bend and earned their first series victory since they won two-of-three vs. Clinton May 6-8.

The Dragons went 3-3 on their six-game home stand, batting .222 with 23 runs scored, 21 runs allowed, and a team ERA of 3.00.

The Dragons 3.00 ERA over the last seven days ranks second in the Midwest League behind Kane County's 2.20.

The Dragons committed just two errors in six games on the home stand and they have only six errors in their last 10 games. In the previous 11 games, they committed 24 errors.

Dragons relievers have improved since May 1, posting an ERA of 3.54 (127 IP, 50 ER) and lowering their season ERA from 5.70 to 4.64. Dragons starting pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 on the year.

Individual Notes

Morgan Lofstrom over his last eight games is batting .500 (12 for 24), 1 HR, 7 RBI.

Pabel Manzanero is batting .357 (20 for 56) over his last 15 games.

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last five games: 10 IP, 0 ER, 6 H, 5 BB, 9 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, June 5 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-5, 5.88) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (4-5, 4.43)

Thursday, June 6 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (2-6, 5.13) at West Michigan RH Hugh Smith (0-2, 5.87)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2019

Dragons Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.