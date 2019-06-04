Dragons Announce Tornado Relief Donation Totals for Homestand

Dayton, Ohio-The Dayton Dragons today announced tornado relief donation totals at Fifth Third Field for the six-game homestand from May 28-June 2. Fans donated cash and non-perishable food items at each of the six Dragons games following the weather emergency during the late hours of June 1 in the Miami Valley.

Dragons fans donated 144,069 lbs. of non-perishable food items that will result in 120,057 meals for the needy. These food items were transported to the Foodbank, Inc.

Dragons fans donated $28,449 in cash during the six-game homestand. This amount has been given to the American Red Cross, Dayton Chapter.

The Dragons say thank you to everyone who offered a donation.

