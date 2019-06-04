Wisconsin Drops 12-2 Decision at Kane County

GENEVA, IL - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had an early lead against the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. However, the playoff-contending Cougars blew past Wisconsin with five runs in the fourth inning and they just kept padding their advantage on the way to a 12-2 win.

Wisconsin (26-30) took the lead with single runs in the first and second innings. David Fry drove in the first run of the game when he knocked in Brice Turang with a sacrifice fly to left in the first. Jesús Lujano reached on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded to drive in the second run.

An error on that play left the bases loaded, but Wisconsin could not cash in as Fry grounded into an inning-ending double play.

It appeared that the 2-0 lead would hold for the Rattlers as starting Pitcher Adam Hill held the Cougars hitless through the first three innings. That quickly turned around on the Rattlers in the bottom of the fourth.

Kane County (31-26) loaded the bases on a hit batsman and two singles. Hill got ahead of Geraldo Perdomo with two quick strikes, but Perdomo worked the count to 2-2 before lining a three-run triple to the gap in right-center to put the Cougars up 3-2.

Keshawn Lynch and Eduardo Diaz capped the scoring in the inning with RBI singles.

Zack Shannon, who was hit by a pitch to start the fourth inning, cracked a lead-off home run to center in the fifth.

The Cougars added to their lead in the sixth inning on an RBI double by Tra Holmes, a sacrifice fly by Shannon, and an RBI double by Buddy Kennedy.

Kane County put three more runs across the plate in the bottom of the eighth. The runs scored on a bases-loaded walk, a sacrifice fly, and a passed ball.

Wisconsin's offense never got restarted after the second inning. They had four hits and no runner made it to second base over the final seven innings.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night. Scotty Sunitsch (3-5, 4.47) is scheduled to start for the Timber Rattlers. Michael Gelabert (1-0, 0.00) is set to go for the Cougars. Game time is 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:10pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

R H E

WIS 110 000 000 - 2 8 0

KC 000 513 03x - 12 10 2

Click here for Tuesday's Boxscore

HOME RUN:

KC:

Zack Shannon (4th, 0 on in 5th inning off Adam Hill, 0 out)

WP: Andy Toelken (4-1)

LP: Adam Hill (5-4)

TIME: 2:42

ATTN: 2,118

