Kernels Storm Back from Down 5, Beat Clinton

CLINTON, IA - A five-run lead for the Clinton LumberKings was not enough as they fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the series opener 8-6 on Tuesday night at NelsonCorp Field. The loss was the second largest lead blown by LumberKings (28-28) pitching this season and drops them into fifth place behind Cedar Rapids (29-28).

The LumberKings were the first team to score using early offense to build a commanding lead. Connor Scott and Christopher Torres singled to start the bottom of the first and both scored on a Will Banfield two-run double to right center field.

The Kernels scored their first run of the night in the top of the third with the first of their two home runs. Ben Rodriguez slugged his fourth home run of the year - a solo shot to left - in the top of the fourth which was his second of the season against Clinton pitching.

Clinton then answered with the largest rally of the night. All nine of the LumberKings batters came up in the inning to score four times and take a 6-1 lead. All of the runs were unearned with Cedar Rapids committing two of their three errors in the inning.

George Soriano allowed his final runs of the night in the fifth when he served up his second home runs of the game. Wander Javier pulled the Kernels to within two with a, two-out, three-run home run to left for his first of the year.

Soriano was given a no decision for his time but struck out a career high nine batters over a 5.2 inning outing.

Cedar Rapids completed the comeback against Clinton reliever Tyler Jones in the top of the eighth inning. Two of the LumberKings season high five errors came in the frame leading to three runs and a one-run Kernels lead.

Two more errors in the top ninth by Clinton fielders led to the final run of the night.

Jones (1-3) was given the loss for his time out allowing three runs over 2.1 innings on five hits while walking two and striking out four.

Jose Martinez (2-1) earned the win for Cedar Rapids. Over 1.1 innings he allowed no runs on one hit while walking nine and striking out none.

Derek Molina then earned the save for the Kernels by setting down the final five LumberKings - his sixth save of the year.

The LumberKings will meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels for the second game of their three-game series Wednesday night. Clinton will throw RHP Tanner Andrews (0-2, 4.45) while the Kernels will go with righty Austin Schulfer (4-2, 2.95).

