Hot Rods Game Notes 6-4

About Sunday... The Hot Rods swept their first double header of the season in Lansing to close out a three-game set with a series win against the Lugnuts. BG allowed just one run over the 16 innings of baseball, including a shutout in the continuation of Saturday's ballgame that went a full nine-innings. Wander Franco homered in the first of that game to make it 1-0 before a heavy rain fell and suspended the game. Shane Baz took the mound the next day during the continuation and spun five scoreless innings in relief, striking out seven. The Hot Rods plated four runs in the fifth, batting around, and went on to win 7-0. In game two, Matthew Liberatore took the mound and allowed just one run over his career-high six innings of work. The lefty earned the win after getting a total of three runs in support during the first and second innings, while the Hot Rods went on to win 4-1 in game two. Ford Proctor drove in a pair of runs on a two-RBI double in the second, while Kaleo Johnson had a two-hit game, driving in a run on a triple in the seventh to add an insurance run.

BG v. SB ... The Hot Rods make their first trip to South Bend in 2019 and play the Cubs for the second time this season, with the first leg of the season-series taking place May 13-15 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The two teams won't meet again until after the all-star break, but the Hot Rods trail in the season series thus far, 2-1. Five players took part in all three games of the first series, including Ford Proctor who went 6-fo-12 with a homer, a double, and four RBI and two walks. Tony Pena was 5-fo-9 in that series while Chris Betts, Proctor, and Wander Franco all homered. Shane Baz made his second start for the Hot Rods in the series while Matthew Liberatore made his first.

On the other side... South Bend had five batters hit over .300 in the series, including Andy Weber who went 7-for-12 with two doubles and just one strikeout in three games. Christopher Morel had two triples in three games, while Jonathan Sierra and Nelson Velazquez had two doubles, while Sierra added the team's lone homer of the three-game set. Brailyn Marquez was lights-out in his start against the Hot Rods, picking up a win after going five scoreless while holding the Hot Rods offense to four hits with six K's.

Active Streaks... Wander Franco has the longest active hit streak for the Hot Rods, which is at nine games. He homered for the second-straight contest on Saturday before the game was suspended to extend the streak, and is now 18-for-38 (.474) with two homers, five doubles, nine RBI, 11 runs, two walks, and just one strikeout. Chris Betts has a 10-game on base streak dating back to May 22 and has an OBP of .422 in that time. Michael Smith, Kevin Santiago, and Ford Proctor have all reached safely in three-straight games as well.

May in Review... Bowling Green finished the month of May with an 18-13 record, tied the third most wins in the Midwest League behind Great Lakes (22) and Quad Cities (21). The team's staff earned run was also third-best, logging a 3.41 ERA while striking out a league-high 298 batters during May. The hitters sported a league-best .268 batting average, while their 22 homers were fifth-best on the circuit and ranked third in OPS at .743. The Hot Rods improved in every category (except win percentage) from April, sporting a a higher batting average (by .021 points), a lower ERA (by 0.33 points), while hitting one more homer in seven more games.

Sunday's Notes... In game one... Franco homered for the second-straight game... Both were in the first inning... Baz tied his season-high with five innings pitched... He's struck out seven or more batters in three games this season... Game one was the first time Baz has pitched in relief as a pro... Franco extended his hit streak to nine games... He also had his 19th multi-hit game... Johnson has 13 multi-hit games... Whalen had his third multi-hit game... Smith had his eighth multi-hit effort of the season... Proctor had two hits for the sixth time this year... The Hot Rods won their third shutout of the season... In game two... Liberatore hurled a career-high six innings... Johnson had another two-hit game, bringing his season-total to 14... Witherspoon had his 15th multi-hit effort... Bowling Green is 12-8 in games decided by four or more runs... The team is now 16-13 on the road... They're also 11-4-2 in series this season... Sunday was their first double header win of the season... Bowling Green split the first three twin-bills of the season... They also improve to 22-10 when scoring first...

