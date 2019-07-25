TinCaps Game Notes: July 25 at Bowling Green (Game 100)

July 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-20, 44-55) @ Bowling Green Hot Rods (20-11, 59-42)

RHP Sam Keating vs. RHP Miller Hogan

Thursday, July 25 - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, Ky.) - First Pitch 7:35 PM (Game 100 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps fell in the first game of their brief three-game road series at Bowling Green, 6-5, on a comfortable, mid-70s Wednesday night. Ryan Weathers threw a career-high 81 pitches as he held the Hot Rods to one run on three hits over five innings with five strikeouts and only one walk. Weathers, the seventh overall pick in last year's MLB Draft, retired the final 10 batters he faced in a row.

DWS, HBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton was hit by four pitches on Monday night, just the sixth player in Minor League Baseball since 2005 to be hit by a pitch four times in a game. Fun fact: in the history of Major League Baseball, a batter has never been hit by a pitch more than three times in a game. The 22-year-old from North Carolina has now been hit a Midwest League-leading 19 times on the season. With 38 scheduled games remaining this year, he already ranks second in franchise history for hit by pitches in a season. (The record is 23, set by Jon Schaeffer in 1998.)

DWS, OBP: Dwanya Williams-Sutton smacked three hits on Wednesday night, his second three-hit game of the season. "DWS" has also drawn 40 walks this season, the 2nd-highest total on the TinCaps. The outfielder's on-base percentage on the season now sits at .402 through 63 games. For context, Geraldo Perdomo (Kane County Cougars) leads qualifying batters in the Midwest League with a .396 OBP. "DWS" also leads all TinCaps with at least 50 games played in OBP this season.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has shown exceptional bat control throughout this season, owning the lowest K% in the MWL at 8.6% and the 2nd-lowest swinging strike% at 4.2%. The 19-year-old is particularly hot at the plate lately, slashing .323/.355/.404 since June 27 (22 games) with 12 RBIs. Marcano has struck out just five times during that span.

GUTY IS GOOD: Agustin Ruiz enters tonight's game riding a seven-game hitting streak. The 19-year-old is slashing .333/.394/.400 durign that time with 2 doubles and 4 RBIs. Even more impressive: Ruiz has hits in nine of his last ten games (dating back to July 12th), slashing .359/..419/.436 with 3 doubles and 5 RBIs. The outfielder, who leads the team with 103 strikeouts this season, has limited his strikeouts as of late too: just 3 strikeouts in his last 10 games.

HARRIS IS HOT: Center fielder Jawuan Harris is on a season-long 8-game hitting streak. Over these 8 games, Harris is batting .387 with two doubles, 2 homers, 8 RBIs, and 4 stolen bases. The outfielder also owns an OPS of 1.102 during that stretch. For the year, Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in BB% (15.9%) and 3rd in stolen bases (23).

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt struggled through his first 35 games this season, slashing .192/.301/.312 (.613 OPS) with 6 doubles, 3 homers, and 16 RBIs. In 37 games since, Hunt has been one of the best hitters in the MWL, slashing .319/.376/.461 with 12 doubles, a triple, 2 HRs and 20 RBIs.

HEY, THESE NEW GUYS ARE ALRIGHT: Infielder Ethan Skender had hits in each of his first 6 games with the 'Caps and has reached in all 8 games with Fort Wayne since he made his debut on July 14... Luke Becker has drawn a team-high 9 walks since joining Fort Wayne on July 10... Tyler Benson is 6-for-8 over his last two games with 4 runs scored.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 walks per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.18).

260 TO THE SHOW: Adrian Morejon made his MLB debut for the Padres on Sunday at Wrigley Field against the Cubs. The 20-year-old lefty allowed 1 run in 2.1 innings. Righty Michel Baez debuted with a scoreless inning of relief against the Mets on Tuesday. Both Cuban natives pitched for the TinCaps in 2017. This makes 186 former Fort Wayne players to reach the major leagues, including 12 getting the call in 2019 (list on next page)... 2014-15 'Caps infielder Josh VanMeter, now a Reds rookie, hit his 2nd big-league homer on Wednesday at Milwaukee, a 463-foot shot...2014 shortstop Trea Turner hit for the cycle on Tuesday for the Nationals.

