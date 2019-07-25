Dragons Notes for Thursday

July 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Thursday, July 25, 2019 l Game # 32 (102)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (17-14, 60-38) at Dayton Dragons (14-17, 42-59)

RH Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 0.00) vs. LH Nick Lodolo (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the second game of a three-game series. 2019 Season Series between Dayton and Great Lakes: Loons 8, Dragons 3 (at Dayton: Loons 4, Dragons 1).

Last Game: Wednesday: Great Lakes 2, Dayton 0 (10 innings). The Loons scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning and limited the Dragons to just three hits on the night. Dragons pitchers held Great Lakes to five hits over the first nine innings before the Loons opened the 10th with three straight singles to plate three runs. The Dragons left runners at first and third in the bottom of the 10th.

Lodolo Starting Tonight: Nick Lodolo, the Cincinnati Reds 2019 first round draft pick, will make his Midwest League debut for the Dragons as the starting pitcher tonight, becoming the 18th first round pick to play for the Dragons. He joins the Dragons from Billings, where he tossed 11.1 innings, struck out 21 and walked no one, and posted a 2.38 earned run average. Lodolo played at TCU and was a 2019 2nd Team All-American as a junior after posting a 2.36 earned run average in 103 innings. He walked 25 batters and struck out 131, surrendering just 76 hits.

Team Notes

The Dragons have lost three straight games after winning six of the previous seven.

Dragons hitters have the fewest strikeouts in the MWL in the month of July with 142 in 21 games, 17 fewer than Fort Wayne.

The Dragons in the month of July are 11-10. They are 5th in the MWL in team batting at .250; 9th in runs scored with 85 in 21 games. They are tied for 11th in home runs (10) and 12th in stolen bases (14). They rank 6th in July in ERA at 3.24.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani had a 10-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday night. Siani's .343 batting average in July ranks 8th in the MWL.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 48 games and is batting .316 (59 for 187) with 21 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks third in the MWL in batting average tied for first in the MWL in hits, and first in runs scored and stolen bases.

- Dragons top hitters in July (21 G) are Michael Siani (.343, 8 SB), and Pabel Manzanero (.310, 3 HR, 13 RBI, .512 slg. pct.).

Matt Pidich over his last 20 games: 1.50 ERA, 36 IP, 25 H, 13 R, 6 ER, 11 BB, 36 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, July 26 (7:08 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Stephen Kolek (6-6, 4.98) at Dayton LH Connor Curlis (3-3, 3.63) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2019

