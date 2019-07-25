Chris Williams activated from Injured List and promoted to Fort Myers

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that C Chris Williams has been activated from the 7-day injured list and promoted to Fort Myers. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Williams went on the injured list on July 13th with an ankle sprain and played in 57 games for the Kernels, batting .215 (39-181) with 10 HR and 30 RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 8th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Clemson University.

A corresponding move was not announced by the Twins. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster remains at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25, with four players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels are in the midst of a six-game homestand that continues tonight at 6:35 PM against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The current homestand continues through Monday, July 29th.

