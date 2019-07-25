Nut-Cracked: 'Caps Lose 8-0

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps fell victim to extra-base power from the Lansing Lugnuts and were shut out 8-0 in front of a season-high crowd of 7,787 Thursday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Lansing used four doubles and a pair of two-run home runs in the win while the Whitecaps could only manufacture six singles in the second game of a three-game series.

Whitecaps starter Robbie Welhaf encountered trouble in the first inning as consecutive RBI-doubles by Rafael Lantigua and Gabriel Moreno gave them an early 2-0 advantage. Lansing cushioned their lead to 4-0 as Ryan Gold delivered a two-run home run off Welhaf in the fourth frame. The Whitecaps strung together five singles and a walk in the first five innings off Lugnuts starter Fitz Stadler but came away empty due to grounding into two double plays and going 0-6 with runners in scoring position. In the fifth, Moreno increased the margin to 6-0 with another two-run home run - the second in as many frames. Lansing added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings as Gold highlighted the scoring with another RBI, a double off "Caps reliever Drew Crosby. With the Lugnuts lead swelled to 8-0, the Whitecaps mustered only three runners over their final four innings and took the loss, evening the three-game series at one win each.

Welhaf (3-5) allowed a season-high six earned runs and eight hits in taking the loss for West Michigan, striking out six. Stadler (3-6) took the victory, scattering five hits, walking one and striking out three. Stadler has been the winning pitcher for both games in which the Lugnuts have shut out the Whitecaps in 2019. The 8-0 loss represents the 11th time the Whitecaps have been shut out in 2019. Andre Lipcius extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a single and two walks while Rey Rivera contributed two singles in a quiet offensive night for the Whitecaps. The loss drops the West Michigan 2019 record to 34-67. Despite falling to 13-19 in the second-half standings, the "Caps sit only three games back of Lansing for a potential playoff spot. With the victory, Lansing improved to 48-53 and moved to the .500 mark in the second half with a 16-16 record.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps wrap up this three-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts Friday at 7:05 pm. Pitchers Chance Kirby and Eric Pardinho starts on the mound for West Michigan and Lansing respectively. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Mike Coleman begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:55 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

