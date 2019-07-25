Dragons on TV Friday on Dayton's CW

July 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons game on Friday, July 26 will be televised live from Fifth Third Field on Dayton's CW as the Dragons battle the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). The telecast is part of a 25-game TV package this season. All games this season will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All Dragons television broadcasts are sponsored by Dayton Power & Light. Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play for each game this season.

On Friday, Steve Dintaman, head baseball coach at Sinclair College for the past 12 seasons, will serve as color commentator. Dintaman has completed 12 seasons as head coach at Sinclair, compiling a record of 501-163. Over the last six years, Sinclair is second in the nation in victories with 293. Over Dintaman's 12 years, 64 Sinclair players have moved on to NCAA Division I programs. Sinclair has won nine conference titles during that time period.

The telecast will include the National Anthem prior to the game, performed by the St. Christopher Youth Choir.

Dragons 2019 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)

Date Opponent Time

Friday, July 26 Great Lakes 7:00

Saturday, August 3 Lake County 7:00

Sunday, August 4 Lake County 2:00

Saturday, August 10 Lansing 7:00

Sunday, August 11 Lansing 2:00

Saturday, August 31 West Michigan 7:00

Sunday, Sept. 1 West Michigan 2:00

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.