Rijo, Javier Highlight 6-1 Triumph

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Luis Rijo's quality start and Wander Javier's early three-run home run helped the Cedar Rapids Kernels win a 6-1 decision Thursday against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in front of 2,421 fans at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Rijo (4-6) earned back-to-back victories for Cedar Rapids (19-13, 58-44) for the first time this season. He gave up only one run on four hits over a career-high-tying seven innings pitched. Rijo also posted a game-high eight strikeouts without allowing a walk.

Javier capped the scoring in the opening stanza and pushed the Kernels in front, 4-0. Trevor Casanova drove Cedar Rapids ahead with a one-out RBI single that brought in Spencer Steer. Javier batted next and cleared the Plumbers & Pipefitters Pavilion in left field for his sixth blast this year and the team's Midwest League-leading 83rd round-tripper overall.

Wisconsin (18-14, 49-52) closed the gap to 4-1 on Leugim Castillo's third-inning groundout, but back-to-back sacrifice flies in the fourth gave Cedar Rapids a 6-1 advantage. A dropped sacrifice fly hit by Gabe Snyder drove in Alex Isola and kept the bases loaded. Casanova added a sacrifice fly of his own with Daniel Ozoria coming home on the play.

J.T. Perez protected the 6-1 Kernels lead during the final two innings in a non-save situation. He pitched a perfect eighth inning but yielded two early singles in the ninth. Perez responded with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.

Reese Olson (3-6) was the losing pitcher Thursday. He conceded six runs including four earned runs over 3.1 innings. The Timber Rattlers now trail the Kernels by a 2-0 margin in this three-game set.

Cedar Rapids and Wisconsin will close their series Friday evening. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m., and Kernels right-hander Andrew Cabezas (4-5, 3.54) is scheduled to face Timber Rattlers southpaw Scotty Sunitsch (7-10, 4.76).

