TinCaps Game Notes: August 24 at West Michigan (Game 129)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-35, 58-70) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (23-37, 44-85)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. RHP Wilkel Hernandez

Saturday, Aug. 24 - Fifth Third Ballpark (Comstock Park, Mich.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 129 / 138)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps avoided a sweep in Dayton by beating the Dragons, 7-4. Everyone in the lineup reached base (8 had at least 1 hit), including Tucupita Marcano who had a pair of hits and drove in 2 runs, as did Michael Curry and Michael Curry... Adrian Martinez started and went 5.2 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts, 1 walk, 1 hit batter, and 4 hits allowed.

SKEND IT IN, ETHAN: Since he debuted for the TinCaps on July 14, third baseman Ethan Skender is tied for 5th in the MWL in RBIs with 24. His .317 average is tied for 10th.

MAKING HIS MARK: Shortstop Tucupita Marcano made SportsCenter on Monday night for a behind-the-back flip to second base for a force-out in the 8th inning. It was No. 4 on Top 10 Plays... Marcano has the lowest K% in the MWL at 9%. He has the 4th lowest swinging strike% (4%). With 33 walks against only 44 strikeouts, his BB/K ratio (0.75) ranks 8th.

JUST INFORMATION: Over his last 29 games (since July 21), infielder Justin Lopez has slashed .304/.350/.464 (.814 OPS) with 9 doubles, 3 homers, and 16 RBIs... Lopez, 19, is 1 of only 3 teens in the MWL with 11 home runs this year. The others are Burlington infielder Kevin Maitan, the No. 24 Angels prospect, and Lansing catcher Gabriel Moreno, the No. 9 Blue Jays prospect.

HOT CURRY: Left fielder/DH Michael Curry had a season-best 8-game hitting streak and a season-long 12-game on-base streak end on Wednesday, so he trimmed his recently-grown mustache on Thursday, and then came back with an RBI double and sac fly on Friday... In 65 games since May 26, Curry's .892 OPS is 2nd in the MWL to only Lansing's Griffin Conine. His .314 AVG is 2nd to just Lansing's Otto Lopez. He's also 3rd in OBP (.408) and SLG (.484).

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP (.408)... He also leads the league in HBP (29), setting a single-season franchise record. That includes being hit by 4 pitches in a game against Cedar Rapids on July 22 (which tied a MiLB record and has never happened before in a MLB game). The previous franchise record for HBP in a season was 23... Williams-Sutton ranks 6th in the MWL in BB% (14%)... His 134 wRC+ is tops in the league among active players.

RUIZ BATTED IN: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for 10th in the MWL in RBIs with 55.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. He's the only player in the league who's stolen more than 22 bases while be caught stealing fewer than 5 times... Harris ranks 10th in the MWL in BB% (13%).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 3.0 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.08).

BEST IN THE MIDWEST: On Friday the Midwest League announced Joey Cantillo as the Left-Handed Pitcher of the Year and Xavier Edwards as the Second Baseman of the Year. Both have been promoted this summer by the Padres to High-A Lake Elsinore.

LAST CALL: This is Fort Wayne's final road series of the season.

