Chiefs Blow Another Save, Get Walked Off In Iowa

August 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Peoria Chiefs were two outs away from a comeback win over a playoff team before giving up two runs and getting walked off by the Cedar Rapids Kernels 3-2 Saturday night. With seven innings in which he allowed one run on three hits in a no-decision, Dalton Roach was the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

The Chiefs gave up a run in the second inning on a fly ball with two outs that should have been caught but was turned into a RBI triple in center field. Roach held the Kernels to just one more hit through the seventh inning with the Chiefs down 1-0.

Peoria lost a runner at the plate early in the game and finally came through with two runs in the eighth against reliever Jose Martinez. With one on, Brandon Riley singled to right and both runners moved up 90 feet on a throwing error. Wadye Ynfante scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and Josh Shaw singled to left to plate Riley and give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead.

Freddy Pacheco had a 1-2-3 eighth inning before blowing his fifth save of the season and second in a row in the ninth. He walked Gabe Snyder to start the inning before giving up a single and throwing a wild pitch to put runners at second and third. With one out, Jared Akins hit a slow grounder back to the mound but Pacheco booted the ball for an error as Snyder scored to tie the game. Tyler Webb then delivered the walk off single to give the Kernels a 3-2 win.

Roach had his second straight no-decision after a Pacheco blown save as he allowed one run on three hits over seven innings. The right-hander struck out five and did not issue a walk. Pacheco (1-4) took the loss as he allowed two runs on two hits and one walk over two innings and is now 3-for-8 in save chances this season.

The series continues Sunday at 2:05 p.m. in Cedar Rapids. The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 1:50 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

