Favorable Firsts

LANSING, Mich. - A 2019 Midwest League-best 10,824 fans made their way to Cooley Law School Stadium on Saturday for Harry Potter night and it was the Loons who had all the necessary spells to steal game one over the hosting Lugnuts, 8-1.

In their last 18 games, the Loons have averaged nearly two full runs less than their season average of runs scored per game but with six-plus runs in three of their last four games, the birds' bats may just be back just in time for a playoff push. Justin Yurchack paced a 14-hit performance for Great Lakes going 4-for-5 while moving his batting average in his last 10 games to .476 (20-for-42).

Along with the breakout offensive showing, the Loons got one of Robinson Ortiz' best starts of the season. The 19-year-old southpaw tossed seven innings allowing just one run on four hits and one walk. He struck out five. Ortiz (W, 3-5) has now ceded just three runs in his last 19 innings.

The Loons came into the ballgame as the highest-scoring first-inning team in the Midwest League and showed why once again with four runs right away off Fitz Stadler. Stadler (L, 5-7) came into the game with three consecutive quality starts, but the Loons tagged him for seven runs on 11 hits.

Yurchack, Leonel Valera (3-for-4) and Brandon Lewis (2-for-5) all had multiple hits.

The Lugnuts host the Loons again on Sunday with first pitch scheduled at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Radio pregame coverage begins at 12:35 on ESPN 100.9-FM.

POSTSEASON AWARDS

Miguel Vargas and John Shoemaker were both named to the Midwest League Postseason All-Star roster on Friday.

Vargas became the first player to make the team since Alex Verdugo in 2015. The 19-year-old's .325 BA was the highest among any Loons players with at least 70 games played in franchise history. He becomes the 11th player to ever earn the honor.

Shoemaker becomes the second manager in team history to be named MWL Manager of the Year, joining 2010 manager Juan Bustabad.

