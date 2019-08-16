TinCaps Game Notes: August 16 at Lansing (Game 121)

August 16, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-30, 55-65) @ Lansing Lugnuts (27-25, 59-62)

LHP Cullen Dana vs. RHP Troy Miller

Friday, Aug. 16 - Cooley Law School Stadium (Lansing, Mich.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 121 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps evened the series up with a 12-4 win. Everyone in the lineup had at least 1 hit. It was Fort Wayne's highest run output since plating 12 on July 18 vs. Peoria.

WHAT'S ON THE LINE: With 18 games remaining in the regular season, the TinCaps trail South Bend by 6 games for the Eastern Division second-half wild card. Fort Wayne is 5 back of Lansing...The 'Caps are 1-5-2 in road series since the All-Star break. Fort Wayne hasn't won a series on the road since taking 2 of 3 at Great Lakes (July 6-8).

A FIRST: Left fielder Tyler Benson, who's on an 11-game on-base streak, is batting leadoff for the first time in his TinCaps career (19 games this season and 13 in 2017). He hit leadoff 7 times last year in the rookie-level Arizona League and 10 times for short-season Tri-City in 2017.

SKENDER SPARKS: Third baseman Ethan Skender has hit safely in all 5 games on this road trip, going 9-for-19 (.473) with 4 doubles... Since making his TinCaps debut on July 14, Skender ranks 7th in the MWL in average (.330).

RUIZ BATTED IN: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 10th in the MWL in RBIs (53).

HOT CURRY: Outfielder Michael Curry began the season in Extended Spring Training. He appeared in 5 April games before going back to Extended. He returned Memorial Day Weekend and went 0-for-6 in his first 2 games back. But in 60 games since May 26, he ranks 3rd in the MWL in OBP (.403), 6th in OPS (.876), 6th in RBIs (37), 7th in AVG (.303), and 8th in SLG (.473).

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP (.414)... He also leads the league in HBP (28), setting a single-season franchise record. That includes being hit by 4 pitches in a game against Cedar Rapids on July 22 (which tied a MiLB record and has never happened before in a MLB game). Fort Wayne's previous franchise record for HBP in a season was 23. The MWL record is 38, set by Lansing's Nick Sinay in 2017. Seth Beer, a Dbacks prospect with Double-A Jackson is the only minor leaguer who's been hit more this year (30)... Williams-Sutton ranks tied for 7th in the MWL in BB% (14%)... His 136 wRC+ is tops in the league among active players. (wRC+ is a stat to estimate a player's offensive contribution.)

JUST INFORMATION: Over his last 22 games (dating back to July 21), infielder Justin Lopez has slashed .302/.333/.465 (.798 OPS) with 5 doubles, 3 homers, and 14 RBIs... Lopez, 19, is 1 of only 3 teenagers in the MWL with 11 home runs this season. The others are Burlington infielder Kevin Maitan, the No. 24 Angels prospect, and Lansing catcher Gabriel Moreno, the No. 9 Blue Jays prospect.

FERNANDEZ ON FIRE: Catcher Juan Fernandez has hit .317 since he started his season 0-for-18.

LINE DRIVE LEE: Infielder Lee Solomon ranks 4th in the MWL in line drive % at 20% on batted balls in play. He's tied with Blake Hunt and Agustin Ruiz for the team lead in doubles (21)... Solomon has 9 RBIs in 12 games this month.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.13).

