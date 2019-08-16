Osborne's Big Night Carries Beloit to 8-3 Win
August 16, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, IA - The Beloit Snappers continued to play their best baseball of the season against the Quad Cities River Bandits, finishing off the season-series with an 8-3 win on Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park. Nick Osborne went 3-5 with two doubles, a home run and four runs batted in to guide Beloit to victory.
Each team scored in the first inning against the opposing starter. The Snappers (24-29, 51-70) got to R.J. Freure with a bunt single by Devin Foyle and a double to the gap in left center off the bat of Osborne for a 1-0 lead. In the bottom half, an RBI single by Alex McKenna off of Angello Infante tied the score.
It was after that point that Beloit took control. In the top of the third inning, Max Schuemann single, stole second base and was joined on the basepaths when Foyle worked a base on balls. Osborne followed with his seventh home run of the season, a blast that cleared the wall in right center, to open a 4-1 margin. Freure worked 4.1 innings and allowed four runs on five hits as he was saddled with the loss.
Quad Cities (29-24, 72-47) reliever Devin Conn had extended his scoreless inning streak to 16.0 before surrendering a two-out rally in the Beloit sixth. Joseph Pena, Schuemann and Foyle hit three straight RBI triples to dive in four runs and blow the game open at 8-1.
The Bandits would get two runs back in the bottom of the sixth against Jhenderson Hurtado. The lefty opened the frame with back-to-walks to Austin Dennis and Freudis Nova. It looked like he would pitch his way out of trouble, but errors by Marco Brito on consecutive groundballs allowed the Bandits to plate two unearned runs and close the gap to 8-3. Despite receiving extra-base hits to open the seventh and eighth innings, the Bandits never scored again.
Three Bandits pitchers combined to strike out 13 Beloit batters in the loss. Offensively, Ramiro Rodriguez went 3-4 with a triple to lead the way, while Oscar Campos finished 2-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to nine games.
The homestand will continue on Saturday night when the River Bandits meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels for the first of four at 6:35 p.m. Back to School Night will feature a backpack giveaway presented by Pepsi. On the mound RHP Jose Bravo (4-4, 3.66) will duel with RHP Tyler Palm (3-7, 3.69) of Cedar Rapids.
All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.
