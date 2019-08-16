RHP Jacob Billingsley transferred from Fayetteville to Quad Cities

The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Friday. Pitcher Jacob Billingsley has been transferred from Fayetteville (Advanced- A) to Quad Cities. Pitcher Garrett Gayle has been placed on the 7-day injured list.

Addition:

Subtraction:

RHP Garrett Gayle placed on the 7-day injured list

Billingsley was activated from the Fayetteville injured list earlier today after completing a rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League. The 25-year old pitched in 19 games with the Woodpeckers this season, posting an 0-2 record and 5.13 earned run average. He had recorded 40 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. Billingsley was drafted by the Astros in the 32nd round of the 2018 draft.

Billingsley has been assigned #39. The active roster remains full at the 25-player limit.

