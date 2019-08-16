Dragons GameDay & Notes for Friday, August 16

August 16, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Friday, August 16, 2019 l Game # 53 (123)

Bowling Green Ballpark l Bowling Green, Ky. l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (22-30, 50-72) at Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-21, 70-52)

LH Connor Curlis (4-4, 2.47) vs. RH Alan Strong (8-4, 3.06)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Bowling Green Hot Rods (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) in the last game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Bowling Green 5, Dayton 1. Hot Rods pitchers Miller Hogan and Michael Costanzo combined to scatter seven hits and Ford Proctor hit a two-run home run. The Dragons only run came on a solo homer by Juan Martinez, which was the only extra base hit of the game for Dayton. The Dragons had only two at-bats with men in scoring position, going 0 for 2. They did not draw a walk.

The Playoff Chase: With 18 games to play, the Dragons face a six-game deficit in the race for a playoff spot. South Bend is the wildcard leader.

Individual Notes

Morgan Lofstrom has a seven-game hitting streak, batting .375 with one home run and seven runs batted in.

Mariel Bautista is hitting .306 with one home run over his last 15 games.

Eddy Demurias became the first pitcher in Dragons history to bat and score a run in the same game in Wednesday's 12-inning Dragons win. Demurias entered the game in the 10th inning as a pinch runner and batted in the 12th, reaching on a fielder's choice and later scoring. The last Dragons pitcher to bat was Nick Travieso in 2014.

Matt Lloyd hit a three-run home run in his first swing of his first game with the Dragons on August 9, becoming the second Dragons player this season to hit a homer in his first game with the club (Jay Schuyler on Opening Night). Lloyd started his pro career at Billings earlier this summer by hitting home runs in his second, third, and fourth games with the team. He was a 1st Team All-Big Ten choice at Indiana in both 2018 and 2019 and also served as the Hoosiers closer on the mound.

Matt Pidich over his last 26 games: 1.39 ERA, 45.1 IP, 29 H, 15 R, 7 ER, 14 BB, 50 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 17 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (5-3, 4.52) at Lansing RH Cobi Johnson (2-6, 4.39)

Sunday, August 18 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-13, 5.08) at Lansing RH Sean Wymer (7-11, 5.75)

Monday, August 19 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Adrian Rodriguez (5-2, 3.67) at Lansing RH Fitz Stadler (4-6, 4.84)

Tuesday, August 20 (12:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-9, 4.54) at Lansing RH Troy Watson (6-4, 3.32)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.