Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Love Your Melon Ticket Package for August 23

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have teamed up with Love Your Melon to create a special ticket package for their game on Friday, August 23. The ticket package includes a box seat ticket and a co-branded beanie to raise money for cancer charities.

The beanie is made of 100% thick-knit, cotton yarn and includes the logos of both the Timber Rattlers and Love Your Melon. Fans interested in ordering this ticket package should go to this link and use the promo code 'melon'. Beanies must be picked up on the day of the game inside the front gates of the stadium near the Fan Assistance booth.

Milwaukee Brewers #1 pick Ethan Small is scheduled to start the game against the Burlington Bees on August 23. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. FOX 11 presents postgame fireworks and Menasha Corporation invites children twelve and under to run the bases after the fireworks. Additionally, that Friday night is an Arty's Old Fashioned Friday with Arty's Old Fashioned drinks available for $3.

Don't wait to order. There are a limited number of packages remaining.

Fans with questions about the package should contact Jared Jirschele at (920) 733-4152, extension 227.

