TinCaps Game Notes: August 11 at South Bend (Game 117)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-28, 53-63) @ South Bend Cubs (26-22, 63-53)

LHP Ryan Weathers (No. 8 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Peyton Remy

Sunday, Aug. 11 - Four Winds Field (South Bend, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 117 / 138)

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: South Bend won a low-scoring, well-pitched 3-0 game on Saturday night. Each team mustered just five hits in the contest.

HITTING THE ROAD HOT: The TinCaps started a six-game stint away from Parkview Field after a very successful seven-game homestand over the past week. The 'Caps won five of their seven games at home, taking three out of four games from the West Michigan Whitecaps and two out of three games against the Dayton Dragons.

HOOSIER STATE SHOWDOWN: Fort Wayne is six games back of the Cubs for the Eastern Division second-half wild card. South Bend and Bowling Green currently own the two playoff spots in the division for the second half of the regular season. The 'Caps and Cubs still have one more series together this season, a three-game set at Parkview Field later this month from the 28th to the 30th.

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt went 3-for-4 with a double on Saturday night, his 22nd multi-hit game of the season and his third three-hit game. Since May 26 (48 games), the California native is slashing .302/..365/.429 with a team-high 15 doubles.

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP at .411. Williams-Sutton had a 26-game on-base streak dating back to July 5 snapped on Saturday night , the longest on-base streak for any TinCap this season... DWS has been hit by a MWL-high 27 pitches this season, including 4 times on July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids (that tied a MiLB record; it's never happened before in a MLB game). Dwanya was plunked two more times on Thursday night, adding to the Fort Wayne single-season HBP record that he now owns. The previous mark was 23, set by Jon Schaeffer in 1998... Williams-Sutton is also 8th in the MWL in BB% (14.4%)... His wRC+ of 135 ranks 2nd among active players in the league.

A STRONG FINISH: The TinCaps bullpen has been light out the past four nights, allowing just two unearned runs in a combined 14.0 innings of relief with 18 strikeouts

MARTY PARTY: Right-handed reliever Adrian Martinez, starting in the place of the recently promoted Joey Cantillo, tossed a very solid start on Saturday night. The 22-year-old from Mexico allowed two runs on five hits in 5.2 IP with four strikeouts. Since July 1, Martinez has made 11 appearances (all but one in relief), posting an ERA of 1.82 in 24.2 innings with 25 strikeouts and 6 walks.

KEEPING CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.12). The 'Caps pitching staff has 70 strikeouts compared to 21 walks during their last eight games.

LINE DRIVE LEE: Infielder Lee Solomon ranks tied for 2nd in the MWL in line drive % at 21.3% on batted balls in play. Solomon went 2-for-4 on Thursday night with a home run and 3 RBIs, his seventh multi-RBI game of the season. The infielder also drove in the only TinCaps run on Friday night - he has eight RBIs in nine games during August.

TUCU'S TOUGH TO TOP: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the 2nd lowest K% in the MWL at 9.4% and the 3rd lowest Swinging Strike% (4.6%). The 19-year-old's 112 hits for the year ranks 5th.

MISCHIEF MANAGED: Outfielder Jawaun Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. For that matter, he's only been caught stealing 3 times, making him the only player in the league with 20+ SB and < 4 CS. Harris is also tied for 5th in the MWL in BB% (15.0%).

J-LO'S FEELING IT: Over his last 18 games (dating back to July 21), infielder Justin Lopez has slashed .329/.356/.471 (.827 OPS) with 4 doubles, 2 homers, and 10 RBIs... Entering the weekend, Lopez, 19, was 1 of only 4 teenagers in the MWL with 10+ home runs this season. The others are Peoria's Nolan Gorman, who was drafted by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2018 (he hit 10 before a mid-season promotion), Burlington's Kevin Maitan, who was rated as the No. 1 international free agent prospect in 2016, and Lansing's Gabriel Moreno, the No. 9 Blue Jays prospect.

