Bats Quiet for 'Caps in Road Trip Opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The TinCaps dropped the opener of their six-game road trip, 3-0, to the South Bend Cubs on Saturday night at Four Winds Field.

The Cubs (26-22, 63-53) opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning. After that, however, 'Caps (20-28, 53-63) starter Adrian Martinez went on to retire 10 consecutive batters. In only his third start of the season, Martinez, who has primarily been a reliever this season, went a season-long 5 2/3 innings with only those two runs allowed on five hits and a walk while striking out four.

South Bend starter Riley Thompson allowed only two baserunners over three scoreless innings before he was ejected prior to the four inning for having a foreign substance on his mitt.

Fort Wayne catcher Blake Hunt had three of his team's five hits on the night, including a double. The TinCaps went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving five on base and having two runners thrown out on the bases.

The Cubs added an unearned insurance run in the eighth.

TinCaps right fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton saw his 26-game on-base streak end. It was the longest streak going in the Midwest League and the longest for a Fort Wayne player this season.

