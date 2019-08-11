Dragons Notes for Sunday

Sunday, August 11, 2019 l Game # 49 (119)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 2:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (24-24, 56-61) at Dayton Dragons (21-27, 49-69)

RH Troy Miller (4-7, 5.24) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (5-2, 4.34)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the second game of a three-game series.

2019 Season Series between Dayton and Lansing: Lugnuts 7, Dragons 4 (at Dayton: Lugnuts 5, Dragons 3).

Last Game: Saturday: Lansing 6, Dayton 0. Lugnuts starting pitcher Tony Watson worked seven innings, combining with two relievers to retire 27 of the 28 batters in the game. Griffin Conine hit a home run and drove in three runs. The only Dayton base runner came on a triple by Miles Gordon in the sixth inning. Dragons starter Connor Curlis did not allow an earned run in 5.2 innings (two unearned) but was charged with the loss.

The Playoff Chase: With 22 games to play, the Dragons face a five-game deficit in the race for a playoff spot. South Bend is the wildcard leader.

Individual Notes

Matt Lloyd hit a three-run home run in his first swing of his first game with the Dragons on Friday, becoming the second Dragons player this season to hit a homer in his first game with the club (Jay Schuyler on Opening Night). Lloyd started his pro career at Billings earlier this summer by hitting home runs in his second, third, and fourth games with the team. He was a 1st Team All-Big Ten choice at Indiana in both 2018 and 2019 and also served as the Hoosiers closer on the mound.

Michael Siani is batting .308 in his last 31 games. He hit .326 in July to rank 6th in the Midwest League.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 63 games and is batting .296 with 27 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks 7th in the MWL in batting average, 5th in the MWL in hits, tied for 2nd in runs scored, and 1st in stolen bases.

LHP Andy Fisher was selected as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. Fisher posted a 0.36 ERA for the month, appearing in six games (three with Greeneville; three with Dayton). He worked 25 innings, allowing 12 hits and three runs (one earned run) with three walks and 27 strikeouts.

Jay Schuyler is batting .308 with one home run over his last 15 games...Mariel Bautista is hitting .306 over his last 12 games...Miguel Hernandez is hitting .304 over his last seven games...Morgan Lofstrom has a four-game hitting streak, batting .308.

Matt Pidich over his last 24 games: 1.49 ERA, 42.1 IP, 29 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 13 BB, 45 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Monday, August 12 (7:00 p.m.): Lansing RH Sean Wymer (6-11, 5.95) at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-12, 5.26)

