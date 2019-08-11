Rodriguez, Conine Power 10-6 Victory

August 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





DAYTON, OH - Yorman Rodriguez and Griffin Conine delivered consecutive run-scoring extra-base hits in the fifth and seventh innings, and the Lansing Lugnuts (25-24, 57-61) slugged their way to a 10-6 win over the Dayton Dragons (21-28, 49-70) on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

The Lugnuts have won three straight games, piling up 41 hits while outscoring their opposition 28-8 over that span.

With the Dragons ahead 3-2 in the fifth, two outs and runners at first and second base, Dayton manager Luis Bolivar pulled starter Eduardo Salazar in favor of reliever Andy Fisher, who had limited MWL batters to a .098 batting average in 15 1/3 innings. Rodriguez was undeterred, lining Fisher's first pitch over the head of left fielder Randy Ventura for a two-run double and a 4-3 lead. Conine followed with a double of his own to right-center, bringing in Rodriguez to put the Lugnuts up 5-3.

Two innings later, the Lugnuts' 3-4 hitters broke the game open. After three straight singles off Moises Nova loaded the bases with none out, Bolivar turned again to his pen, calling in Clate Schmidt to face the duo. Rodriguez sent a sinking line drive to center field, where Michael Siani dove for it but missed. Three runs scored while Rodriguez raced to third base with a triple, lifting the Lugnuts into an 8-3 lead.

Conine then applied the finishing blow, blasting a Schmidt breaking ball out to right for his league-leading 19th home run of the year and a 10-3 lead.

Lugnuts starter Troy Miller (Win, 5-7) struck out four batters and gave up three runs in five innings, allowing solo tallies from the second through the fourth innings.

Cobi Johnson pitched the next three innings, striking out two, allowing one hit, walking five, and tossing a run-scoring pitch in the eighth.

Justin Watts handled the ninth, giving up a two-run homer to Morgan Lofstrom before locking down the final outs.

In the win, shortstop Otto Lopez extended his hitting streak to 13 games, going 2-for-4 with a walk, a steal and two runs scored, and third baseman Rafael Lantigua went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, his first home run since July 31, 2018.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, finished 3-for-5 with a single, double and triple, scoring two runs and driving in five. In his first three games with the Lugnuts, he has eight hits in 15 at-bats with five runs scored and eight runs batted in.

Right-hander Sean Wymer (5.95 ERA) starts the series finale on Monday at 7:00 p.m., looking to complete the three-game road sweep. Dayton counters with right-hander Jhon De Jesus (5.26).

The Lugnuts return to Cooley Law School Stadium on Wednesday, August 14th, to open a seven-game homestand against Fort Wayne and Dayton. To live the Lug Life and purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com, call (517) 485-4500 or come to the Cooley Law School Stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.