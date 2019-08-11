Cougars Lose First Series Since Early July

Burlington, Iowa - The Kane County Cougars (68-50, 33-16) didn't score a run for the 9th time this season in a 3-0 loss to the Burlington Bees (57-62, 18-31) on Sunday afternoon at Community Field. With two straight losses to Burlington, the Cougars dropped their first series since July 6-8 vs. Clinton.

All the offense came during the bottom of the fifth inning. Four consecutive hits began that frame for Burlington. Francisco Del Valle singled. Nonie Williams made it 1-0 with an RBI triple. Justin Jones raked a single to right field to score the second run. After singles for Ryan Vega and Livan Soto, Cougar pitcher Jackson Goddard fired a wild pitch with two outs to bring in the third run of the inning for the Bees.

The Cougars had runners in scoring position in the second, third and sixth innings, but failed to bring any of those runners in. They finished the day 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Goddard (5-4) took the loss, allowing three runs in 1.2 innings of relief. Bees' starter Kyle Tyler (7-1) took home the win with five shutout innings. Tyler struck out five and didn't walk anyone. Luis Alvarado (2) earned the save with four hitless innings.

The Cougars play the final game of the three-game set on Monday night, beginning at 6:30. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

