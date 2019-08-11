Lansing Enjoys Big Inning as They Top Dragons 10-6 on Sunday

Dayton, Ohio - Lansing's Griffin Conine hit his league-leading 19th home run as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 10-6 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field. The Lugnuts have won the first two games of the series.

The Dragons climbed out to an early 2-0 lead, scoring single runs in the second and third innings. Lansing tied the game with two runs in the top of the fourth before the Dragons regained the lead with one run in the bottom of the same inning. But Lansing scored three runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead and then added five more in the seventh to extend their lead to 10-3. The Dragons closed out the scoring with one run in the eighth and two in the ninth.

Morgan Lofstrom had a big day in a losing effort the Dragons, collecting three hits including a home run and double while driving in three runs. The homer, a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth, was the third of the year for Lofstrom.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar left the game with a 3-2 lead with two outs and two runners on base in the top of the fifth. But both runners eventually scored and Salazar (5-3) was charged with the loss. He allowed three hits and four runs with three walks and four strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings.

The Lugnuts broke the game open when the first seven batters of the seventh inning all had hits, including the home run by Conine, a two-run shot. It was his 19th homer of the year.

The Dragons built their early lead after Matt Lloyd delivered an RBI double in the second and Lofstrom drove in a run with a double in the third. They finished the day with nine hits. Juan Martinez was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-28, 49-50) host Lansing (25-24, 57-61) on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the last game of the three-game series. Jhon De Jesus (2-12, 5.26) will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Sean Wymer (6-11, 5.95).

