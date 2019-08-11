Snyder, Celestino Launch Kernels to 4-2 Win

August 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Solo home runs from Gabe Snyder and Gilberto Celestino gave the Cedar Rapids Kernels a 4-2 triumph Sunday against the Beloit Snappers in front of 3,262 fans at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Andrew Cabezas earned the win with a quality start, and Erik Cha picked up the save in his Midwest League debut.

Beloit (21-28, 48-69) grabbed a 2-0 lead on Lester Madden's two-run home run in the second inning, but Cabezas (5-6) would finish strong. Following the homer, Cabezas retired 13 consecutive batters while setting down 15 of the final 16 batters faced. He only allowed two runs over six total innings within his seventh quality start this season.

The Kernels (29-20, 68-51) tied the contest at 2-2 during the bottom of the third. Daniel Ozoria led off by grounding into an error, and he scored from first base on Celestino's one-out double. Celestino reached third base via wild pitch and later scored when Yunior Severino hit a two-out, game-tying single.

Snyder and Celestino provided the winning margin with round-trippers in consecutive innings. Snyder's team-high 15th blast was a go-ahead solo shot in the fifth. During the sixth, Celestino stretched the lead to 4-2 on his ninth home run of the year. Cedar Rapids ended the afternoon with a league-high 97 total clouts as a team.

Cha protected the 4-2 advantage over the final three innings and notched his first Kernels save. After perfect work in the seventh and eighth innings, he gave up back-to-back singles to open the ninth before inducing a fly out and a game-ending double play.

Josh Reagan (3-2) allowed one run over 2.1 innings pitched within a losing decision. Reagan also left three inherited runners stranded.

This three-game homestand wraps up Monday evening. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m., and the scheduled starters are Kernels right-hander Josh Winder (6-2, 2.86) and Snappers right-hander Richard Guasch (0-2, 5.05). Monday's broadcast will be available on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.

The homestand finale lands on the penultimate Mark Down Monday of the regular season. Special meal deals include regular hot dogs for only $1.50 apiece. Small popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and chips are just $1.00 each.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.