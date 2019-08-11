Erik Cha joins Kernels from Elizabethton

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that LHP Erik Cha has joined the Kernels from Elizabethton and RHP Brian Rapp has been placed on the 7-day injured list with a left groin strain. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Cha in the 17th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Cal State Fullerton. He has made 13 relief appearances for Elizabethton this season, posting a 5-1 record and 3.34 ERA. In 29.2 IP, he allowed 37 hits and 19 runs (11 earned) with 14 walks and 32 strikeouts.

Rapp pitched three innings of relief and picked up the win in Saturday's 5-4 win over Beloit. He has made 28 appearances (2 starts) for the Kernels this season, posting a 4-1 record and 5.93 ERA. In 54.2 IP, he allowed 58 hits and 39 runs (36 earned) with 42 walks and 87 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 26th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Boston College.

Cha is active and available for today's 2:05 PM game with Beloit. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with five players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels continue a three-game series with the Beloit Snappers this afternoon at 2:05 PM with the gates opening at 1:00 PM. The current homestand continues through Monday, August 12th.

