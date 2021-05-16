TinCaps Game Information: May 16 at Lake County

Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-6) @ Lake County Captains (7-4)

Sunday, May 16 (1:30 p.m.) | Classic Park | Eastlake, Ohio | Game 6 of 6 in Series | | Away Game 6 of 60 | Game 11 of 120

LHP Ethan Elliott (1.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mason Hickman (7.36 ERA)

TV: N/A | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps beat the Captains, 4-3, Saturday night. Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the 9th to break a tie score.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: Fort Wayne is seeking consecutive wins for the first time since winning back-to-back games to start the season.

ELLIOTT EXCITES: Ethan Elliott leads HAC in K% (46%). That's 15 of 32 batters faced... He's also 5th in Swinging Strike % (18%)... 65% of the pitches he's thrown have been for strikes.

POWER BALL: The TinCaps have scored 17 of their 42 runs this year via 8 home runs. That's 40% of their run total. Last year in MLB's regular season, teams scored 43% of their runs by way of homers.

PATIENT APPROACH: Sure it's a super-small sample size so far this season, but something to watch with second baseman Rey Ilarraza... Over 126 games with the TinCaps in 2017 as an 18-year-old, Ilarraza walked in only 7% of his plate appearances. In 28 games in 2018, that BB% dipped down to 6%. In 2019 with Short-Season Tri-City, Ilarraza raised his BB% to 17%. Through 36 plate appearances this season, he's walked 5 times, or 13% of the time.

A LITTLE LATE: Left fielder Grant Little made his season debut Friday night after beginning the season on the Injured List. Little was with Fort Wayne in 2019 as well, but suffered a season-ending injury on July 14 when attempting to make a catch against a non-padded fence at Clinton. Since then, though, Little played in Australia this past winter with the Adelaide Giants. In 21 games, he slashed .247 / .295 / .425 (.720 OPS).

HOMZA'S HOMERS: Jonny Homza's homer Friday was his first in a Minor League Baseball game since Aug. 21, 2018 in the Arizona League. Homza had gone 64 games played since without a bomb. He spent the 2019 campaign with Short-Season Tri-City after hitting 3 homers in the AZL in '18 (none in '17).

RUIZ IN CENTER: Agustin Ruiz is making his 3rd start of the season in center field today. Between 4 games with the TinCaps in 2018 and 102 in 2019, Ruiz never played center. He did make 11 appearances there in 2018 in the Arizona League.

POWER UP: Right fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton led the Midwest League in OBP in 2019 (.411). As part of that equation, he set a franchise record and led Minor League Baseball being hit by 32 pitches. So far this season, he's walked in 4 of his first 16 plate appearances and was hit by a pitch on Opening Day... DWS hit 9 homers over 95 games last season. Of those, 4 came over his final 9 games of August.

