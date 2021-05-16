Rattlers Revenge: Wisconsin's Four-Run Ninth Topples Peoria

May 16, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







PEORIA, IL - A tough series ended on a positive note for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park. The Timber Rattlers let two different leads get away from them and were down to their last strike against the Peoria Chiefs, but four runs in the ninth inning gave Wisconsin a 9-7 victory over the High-A Central League affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wisconsin (6-6) took the lead with two runs in the second inning. Gabriel García started the inning with a double. Jesús Lujano followed with another double to score García. Je'Von Ward smacked an RBI single later in the inning to score Lujano. The was the first of three RBI for Ward on the day.

Peoria (6-6) responded immediately in the bottom of the second. Wisconsin starter Nick Bennett hit the first batter and walked the second batter. Then, Chandler Redmond lined a homer to left just inside the foul pole and the Chiefs had a 3-2 lead.

The Timber Rattlers rallied for three runs on one hit in the top of the fifth inning against the Chiefs bullpen. Wisconsin loaded the bases on a single and two walks against Jacob Schlesener. Hayden Cantrelle knocked in the tying run with a sacrifice fly. Then, the Rattlers reloaded the bases with another walk. Lujano was grazed with a pitch from Schlesener to allow the go-ahead run to score. Schlesener got to a 2-2 count on Thomas Dillard but was removed from the game in Favor of Fabian Blanco.

Blanco's first pitch to Dillard went to the backstop and the third run of the inning scored for a 5-3 Wisconsin lead.

Bennett retired the final twelve Peoria batters he faced. Bennet struck out seven in five innings and was in line for the win. But, the lead did not last long after Bennett left the game.

Freisis Adames gave up an infield single to Jhon Torres to start the bottom of the sixth. Then, Alec Burleson ambushed a 3-0 pitch from Adames to crush a two-run homer to tie the game 5-5. Adames walked the next two batters and left the game in favor of Brady Schanuel, who managed to maintain the tie despite walking another battler to load the batters.

Schanuel and the Rattlers were not as fortunate in the seventh.

Cristhian Longa singled to start the inning. Torres was next and he sent a deep drive to left. Lujano made a leaping attempt at the catch, but the ball popped out of his glove for a double to put Chiefs on second and third with no outs.

Arman Sabouri relieved Schanuel and gave up back-to-back sacrifice flies to Burleson and Brady Whalen and Peoria was up 7-5. This time the lead would not last for the Chiefs.

In the top of the ninth inning, Korry Howell launched the first pitch from Freddy Pacheco for a home run to left. Cantrelle walked and stole second to get into scoring position with no outs. However, he was still at second with two outs and the Rattlers were one out from their fifth loss in a row.

That was when Wisconsin got a little payback for Peoria's last at bat wins in the series.

Pacheco hit Lujano to extend the game to Thomas Dillard, who had struck out in his previous three at bats. Dillard delivered in this at bat as he singled up the middle on a 3-2 pitch to score Cantrelle with the tying run.

Wisconsin wasn't done.

Dillard stole second to get into scoring position with Ward at the plate. Ward came through with a line single to right, his fourth hit of the game, to score both runners and the Rattlers were up 9-7

Harold Chirino closed out the game with a perfect ninth inning.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to the field on Tuesday when they begin a six-game series with the West Michigan Whitecaps at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Whitecaps bring in Spencer Torkelson, the #1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Entry Draft for a Bang for Your Buck night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100. All fans may enjoy a Cher-Make hotdog for $1 and a 16-ounce Pepsi product for $1. Fans of legal drinking age may have a 12-ounce domestic beer for $2.

Additionally, the Timber Rattlers will no longer require fans to wear a mask and are removing the "buffer zones" around the dugouts and bullpens. Those who wish to wear a mask may still do so, but it is optional.

Justin Jarvis (0-1, 5.19) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Garrett Hill (0-0, 2.57) has been named as the starting pitcher for the Whitecaps. Game time is 6:35pm.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, catch the action on AM 1280 WNAM starting with the pregame show at 6:15pm. The game is also available on internet audio and through MiLB.tv.

R H E

WIS 020 030 004 - 9 11 1

PEO 030 002 200 - 7 5 1

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Korry Howell (4th, 0 on in 9th inning off Freddy Pacheco, 0 out)

PEO:

Chandler Redmond (2nd, 2 on in 2nd inning off Nick Bennett, 0 out)

Alec Burleson (4th, 1 on in 6th inning off Freisis Adames, 0 out)

WP: Nash Walters (1-1)

LP: Freddy Pacheco (1-1)

SAVE: Harold Chirino (2)

TIME: 3:20

ATTN: 355

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.