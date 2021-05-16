Loons Win Series in West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Finalizing a six-game series at LMCU Ballpark, the Great Lakes Loons (5-7) defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (4-7) Sunday afternoon with a 7-4 final. GL claimed four of the six games against the Whitecaps, taking their first series of the season. The Loons tied a season-high Sunday, stealing six bases.

Left fielder Ryan Ward led the charge offensively, finishing 3-for-5 with his fourth double of the season. Ward is averaging .297 at the plate, sporting a 1.014 OPS. Failing to reach base the first time of the season Saturday night, Ward finished the West Michigan series 8-for-23 in six games, slashing a .348 BA / .375 OBP / .565 SLG.

Robinson Ortiz (W, 2-1) both struck out and walked four in four scoreless innings of relief for starter Logan Boyer. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fifth, Ortiz recorded the final two outs with eight pitches to hold WM scoreless. Loons pitchers combined for seven walks and seven strikeouts.

Whitecaps starter Keider Montero (L, 0-3) struck out six batters in 3 2/3 innings with four unearned runs. Six other pitchers combined for four runs, two earned, striking out ten and walking five. Great Lakes produced two insurance runs in the top of the ninth off West Michigan's Zack Hess, who walked two and struck out one in 2/3 innings.

Great Lakes loudly found the scoreboard in the fourth, plating four unearned runs after a Spencer Torkelson error to begin the top of the frame. Andrew Shaps, Ryan January, and Miguel Vargas all drove in runs to give the Loons an early lead. Batters one through three of Vargas, Ward, and Pages finished a combined 6-for-14, all scoring once.

Deacon Liput laced the second Loons' triple of the series to begin the second inning, on his way to a 2-for-5 day with a season-high two RBI. On top of the six stolen bases, GL capitalized on three throwing errors from Whitecaps' catcher Eliezer Alfonzo. James Outman, Leonel Valera, Liput, Shaps, Vargas and Ward all recorded a stolen base, tying a season-high that was set earlier in the series on May 13.

Logan Boyer's third start was his cleanest, tossing a scoreless first inning with a strikeout. Without a decision this season, Boyer has worked three innings in three starts, with one strikeout in all three starts.

The Loons return to Midland on Tuesday, May 18 for a six-game home series to host the Lake County Captains. Every Tuesday night at Dow Diamond, the Loons will honor Hometown Heroes, offering a special invite to all active-duty military, veterans, first responders and frontline healthcare workers, presented by Hemlock Semiconductor. Tuesday's are also Small Business Tuesdays, presented by Midland Business Alliance. Radio coverage on the Loons On-Deck Circle, presented by Three Rivers Corporation, begins at 5:35 p.m. EDT with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. EDT on ESPN 100.9 FM.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

