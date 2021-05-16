Snappers Hit Four Homers In 12-6 Loss To Cubs
May 16, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release
BELOIT, WI - On Sunday Funday, plenty of fun happened both on and off the field as the Beloit Snappers homered four times in a 12-6 loss to the South Bend Cubs in the series finale.
After a two-run first inning by South Bend, Snappers' first baseman Nic Ready launched a two-run home run over the wall in left field to tie the game.
Beloit took a 3-2 lead in the third inning with a solo home run from Griffin Conine.
However, South Bend opened the game up with a six-run fifth inning. A few traded runs made the score 12-5, South Bend, going into the ninth. Conine homered again with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to make it 12-6, the final score. Conine now has three home runs in his last two games, including a walk-off home run on May 15.
Beloit Top Performers: Devin Hairston went 2-for-4 with a home run. Tevin Mitchell reached three times in four plate appearances.
Beloit won the series 4-2 over the Cubs.
The Snappers are on the road next week in Cedar Rapids. Beloit will be back at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.
