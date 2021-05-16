Snappers Hit Four Homers In 12-6 Loss To Cubs

May 16, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







BELOIT, WI - On Sunday Funday, plenty of fun happened both on and off the field as the Beloit Snappers homered four times in a 12-6 loss to the South Bend Cubs in the series finale.

After a two-run first inning by South Bend, Snappers' first baseman Nic Ready launched a two-run home run over the wall in left field to tie the game.

Beloit took a 3-2 lead in the third inning with a solo home run from Griffin Conine.

However, South Bend opened the game up with a six-run fifth inning. A few traded runs made the score 12-5, South Bend, going into the ninth. Conine homered again with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to make it 12-6, the final score. Conine now has three home runs in his last two games, including a walk-off home run on May 15.

Beloit Top Performers: Devin Hairston went 2-for-4 with a home run. Tevin Mitchell reached three times in four plate appearances.

Beloit won the series 4-2 over the Cubs.

The Snappers are on the road next week in Cedar Rapids. Beloit will be back at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.