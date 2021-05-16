Torkelson Delivers First Walk-Off Winner

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw Detroit Tigers top prospect Spencer Torkelson deliver a walk-off RBI-single to defeat the Great Lakes Loons by a score of 2-1 in front of a limited-capacity sellout of 2,000 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Tigers first-overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft delivered a bases-loaded game-winning single as four Whitecaps bullpen arms combined to allow just one run on three hits and 11 strikeouts in the walk-off winner.

The Loons opened the scoring, striking for their only lone run in the top of the first as James Outman smoked a solo home run to deliver Great Lakes the early 1-0 advantage. Both bullpens traded blows beyond the first inning as both the Loons and 'Caps managed only three combined hits through the following seven frames. The Whitecaps were able to tie the game in the seventh as a bases-loaded hit by pitch to Corey Joyce scored Andre Lipcius before the next two batters were retired in order, keeping us tied at one. Bryant Packard doubled to open the ninth frame before a pair of walks loaded the bases - opening the door for a Torkelson walk-off single to send the crowd into hysterics and put the finishing touches on the 2-1 comeback victory.

Whitecaps pitcher Chavez Fernander (1-1) slammed the door for the 'Caps going 2.0 shutout innings while allowing no hits and striking out three in his first victory on the campaign. Loons reliever Braidyn Fink (0-2) lasted only 0.2 frames while allowing one run on two hits in his second defeat this season. The Whitecaps improve to 4-6 while the Loons fall to 4-7. Saturday's win marks the second walk-off win for the Whitecaps during this six-game homestand.

The Whitecaps and Loons finish their six-game series on Sunday at 2:00 pm. The Whitecaps send 20-year old Keider Montero to the mound for his third 2021 start against Loons pitcher Logan Boyer. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm. A limited number of tickets are available for select Whitecaps 2021 home contests by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

