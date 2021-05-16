Dayton Dragons GameDay & Game Notes for Sunday

Sunday, May 16, 2021 l Game # 12

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton,Ohio l 2:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (5-6) at Dayton Dragons (8-3)

RH Stevie Emanuels (0-0, 2.08) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (1-0, 2.70)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 3, Lansing 2. Bren Spillane hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and Jake Gilbert pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the top of the ninth as the Dragons came from behind and held on for a 3-2 victory. The Dragons trailed 2-0 and had collected only one hit before Brian Rey blasted a solo home run in the sixth to pull the club to within a run. After a triple by Mariel Bautista to start the eighth, Spillane hit a 455' home run to give Dayton the lead. Rey was 2 for 4 with a homer and triple for Dayton.

Player Notes

Brian Rey leads the High-A Central League in all three Triple Crown categories. He leads in batting average (.417), home runs (6), RBI (15) as well as slugging percentage (1.028), OPS (1.438), extra base hits (9), and total bases (37).

Rey has hit safely in all nine games he has played in this season, batting .417...Miguel Hernandez has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .370 over that stretch, after starting the year by going 0 for 9.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 5.2 innings, surrendering just two hits and three walks. He has struck out 11 of 23 batters faced.

Starting pitcher Noah Davis has allowed only two hits in 10 innings. Davis leads the league in opponent batting average at .065. He is second in strikeouts with 16.

Spencer Stockton has not allowed a run in 9.1 innings, giving up three hits and one walk with six strikeouts (.103 avg. against). Stockton leads the league in WHIP (0.43) and is one of four pitchers with a qualified number of innings who have not allowed an earned run.

Team Notes

The Dragons are on their second three-game winning streak of the season. A win today would give them their first four-game win streak.

The Dragons lead the league in home runs (13), batting average (.254), slugging percentage (.422), and total bases (148). They are second in runs (56).

The Dragons 8-3 start is tied for second best in franchise history through 11 games. The best Dragons starts were 10-1 in 2007 and 8-3 in 2014 and 2018.

The Dragons have stolen 21 bases in 11 games, putting them on a pace for 229 in a 120 game season. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in their last season (2019). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011, when Billy Hamilton stole 103.

Dragons pitchers have allowed only 59 base hits in 96 innings his season, allowing an opponent batting average of .176 (best in the league).

Dragons opponents went 5 for 43 (.116) with runners in scoring position in the series at Great Lakes. Lansing went 8 for 25 (.320) in the first two games of this series (both Lansing wins), but they have gone 4 for 25 (.160) in the last three games (all Dayton wins).

The Dragons committed have committed only eight errors in 11 games, ranking second in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tues., May 18 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-2, 2.70) at South Bend RH Chris Kachmar (0-1, 6.48)

Wed., May 19 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 3.00) at South Bend RH Max Bain (0-1, 5.87)

Thu., May 20 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 0.00) at South Bend RH Derek Casey (1-1, 4.50)

Fri., May 21 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-0, 1.35) at South Bend RH Ryan Jensen (0-1, 6.43)

Sat., May 22 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar at South Bend RH Peyton Remy

Sun., May 23 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis at South Bend RH Chris Kachmar

