Sunday Showdown Won by Quad Cities

May 16, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa - In a low-scoring, back-and-forth game Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park, the Quad Cities River Bandits emerged with a 3-2 triumph over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Quad Cities (8-3) won five of six games in this series with Cedar Rapids dropping to 6-6 overall.

Sunday's series finale started as a pitchers' duel between Kernels right-hander Andrew Cabezas and River Bandits southpaw Angel Zerpa. Cabezas took a perfect game into the fifth and allowed just one run in five frames while striking out six batters. Zerpa tallied a game-high seven strikeouts and also yielded one run over five innings.

Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities traded home runs in the middle of the contest. Gabe Snyder's one-out solo shot in the fourth put the Kernels ahead, 1-0. Vinnie Pasquantino broke up a perfect game in the fifth with a leadoff homer that evened the score at 1-1.

Both teams scored in the sixth to create a 2-2 tie. Michael Helman lifted Cedar Rapids back in front on an RBI single. In the home half of the inning with two runners in scoring position, Pasquantino flied out to right field. Baserunners Jeison Guzman and Nick Loftin both escaped rundowns to advance with Guzman plating the tying run.

A wild pitch in the eighth inning provided Quad Cities with the winning margin of 3-2. Michael Massey hit a one-out single and advanced to third on a single from Pasquantino. Massey scored when a pitch to Nathan Eaton went all the way to the backstop.

Jonah Dipoto (1-0) posted three scoreless innings of relief featuring six strikeouts along with credit for the victory. Jon Olsen (0-1) surrendered two runs over three frames and was saddled with the loss. Sunday's contest was the fourth one-run defeat of the series for the Kernels.

Cedar Rapids will be idle Monday before returning to action at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday evening in the series opener against the Beloit Snappers at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Fans that are unable to attend Tuesday's contest can follow the action on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

The Kernels will host a 12-game homestand from May 18 through May 30 with six games apiece versus the Beloit Snappers and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Each series will feature Big Screen Thursday sponsored by First Federal Credit Union and 104.5 KDAT, Two for One Friday courtesy of 98.1 KHAK, Saturday postgame fireworks, and Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Great Clips and Z102.9. Listings and details for upcoming Kernels promotions are available at www.kernels.com.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

