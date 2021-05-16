Picantes Break Through Late to Win Pitcher's Duel

(Eastlake, OH) - Starting pitching stole the show on Sunday afternoon at Classic Park. Mason Hickman spun five hitless innings for the Picantes de Lake County (8-4) and Ethan Elliott struck out 13 over six scoreless innings for the Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-7). The Picantes scored three runs in the seventh to beat Fort Wayne, 3-0.

In the second start of his professional career, Hickman struck out seven Fort Wayne hitters, including six over the first three innings. Only three TinCaps reached base against Hickman on two walks and a dropped pop up by left fielder José Tena.

Elliottt racked up the strikeouts in his third start of the season and held the Picantes to one hit. The left-hander's 13 strikeouts were a career-high. Elliott allowed just one baserunner on a third-inning single by Austen Wade, but later picked off Wade and faced the minimum.

The first hit for the TinCaps came in the top of the seventh inning. With one out, Dwanya Williams-Sutton doubled to left field to break up Lake County's no-hit bid. Nathan Ocker (1-0) worked out of the frame without allowing a run. He tossed two scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. Ocker struck out two and did not issue a walk.

The Picantes broke the scoreless deadlock against the Fort Wayne bullpen in the bottom of the seventh inning. TinCaps reliever Sam Keating began the frame by hitting Brayan Rocchio with a pitch. Will Brennan singled sharply to left field and José Tena lifted a soft single down the left field line to load the bases. With the bases juiced and nobody out, Aaron Bracho delivered an RBI double to right field that scored Rocchio and Brennan to give the Picantes a 2-0 lead. Joe Naranjo stepped to the plate next and hit a sharp ground ball to first. Luis Almanzar made a diving stop and retired Naranjo at first, but the ground out was enough to score Tena and make the score 3-0, Picantes.

Fort Wayne rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning with a leadoff double by Almanzar. A throwing error at third base by Tena put runners on second and third with one out. Grant Little followed and lifted a fly ball to center field. Both runners tagged up as Brennan caught the ball and fired to third base. Brennan's throw beat Reinaldo Ilarraza to third base and Tena tagged the runner out before Almanzar crossed home plate. The timely tag negated the run to keep the shutout alive for the Picantes.

Tim Herrin (1) earned his first save of the season. He pitched two shutout innings to close out the game. Herrin struck out three, all in the ninth, and surrendered just one hit.

The Picantes return to action on Tuesday as they travel to face the Great Lakes Loons. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. from Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

