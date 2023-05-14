TinCaps Game Information: May 14 vs. Beloit Sky Carp

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-22) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (20-11)

Sunday, May 14 | 1:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

LHP Bodi Rascon / RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Zach King

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Saturday's sell-out crowd of 8,034 fans was the largest so far this season at Parkview Field.

JERSEY AUCTION: The TinCaps wore special jerseys Saturday for Mental Health Awareness Night. The game-worn jerseys are being auctioned off through May 31 on TinCapsJersey.com with proceeds benefitting Fort Wayne's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

JAKOB MARSEE: In the Midwest League, ranks tied for 1st in games (32), 2nd in runs (25), 3rd in walks (28; 20% BB%), 4th in stolen bases (13), 10th in OBP (.408)... 1.0 BB/K ratio is 8th best... Has swung and missed at just 5% of the pitches he's seen - 7th lowest rate in MWL.

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 4th in games (31), 5th in home runs (5), 5th in RBIs (21), and 8th in runs (19).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks tied for 1st in games (32), 2nd in home runs (6), 2nd in extra-base hits (14), 2nd in RBIs (23), 4th in total bases (56), 7th in walks (20), 9th in runs (18), 8th in SLG (.509), and 10th in OPS (.880)... 5th best BB/K (1.1), .4th in ISO (.245), 8th lowest K% (13%), and 12th in wRC+ (148)... Isolated Power is a measure of a hitter's raw power and tells how often a player hits for extra bases... Weighted Runs Created Plus attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value compared with league average after controlling for park effects (100 is league average).

CARLOS LUIS: In the MWL, 6th in BB/K (1.1) and 10th lowest K% (14%).

JUSTIN FARMER: In the MWL, 10th in BB% (18%).

