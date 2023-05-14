Cubs Tip Rattlers in Eleven Innings

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The South Bend Cubs edged the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2-1 in eleven innings on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. James Triantos knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the eleventh inning and South Bend held on for the win as the Rattlers left two runners on in the bottom of the eleventh.

Neither starting pitcher gave up much in the game.

South Bend's Manuel Espinoza, who was making only his second appearance of the season, allowed one hit, hit a batter, and struck out three in three innings before leaving the game on his pitch limit.

Cameron Wagoner, Wisconsin's starter, had a big bounce back start. Wagoner was the starter in game one of the series against the Cubs back on May 9 and gave up seven runs in 2/3 of an inning. On Sunday, Wagoner allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out four over five innings.

The game stayed scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when South Bend (18-15) took the lead.

Fabian Pertuz hit a sinking line drive to right field. Je'Von Ward made a diving attempt at a catch, but the ball dropped in and got past him. Pertuz wound up on third base with a triple. Bryce Ball was next, and he loops a single into center to score Pertuz for a 1-0 lead.

Wisconsin (11-21) had something going with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning after Joe Nahas walked back-to-back batters. However, Nahas escaped the jam with a grounder to second.

In the eighth, Wisconsin made the most of one hit to tie the game. Eric Brown Jr singled with one out. He stole second and stole third with Robert Moore at the plate. Moore sent a slow chopper to second with the infield in on the grass, but Brown was able to beat the throw to the plate and score the tying run.

Neither team scored in the ninth and the game went to extra innings.

Both teams sent two batters to the plate in the tenth inning without scoring a run.

Scott McKeon tried to bunt pinch runner Christian Franklin to third base at the start of the tenth inning for the Cubs but popped up the attempt. Pitcher Ryan Brady made a diving catch near the mound and fired a strike to second to double off Franklin. The next batter flew out to center.

Sheldon Reed took over on the mound for South Bend in the bottom of the tenth. He got the first out of the inning with a strikeout before retiring the Rattlers when Terence Doston lined into a double play to send the game to the eleventh.

South Bend took the lead in the eleventh inning on an RBI single by Triantos.

Wisconsin started their half of the eleventh with Doston at second. Then, Brown drew a walk to put the winning run on base. A pair of popouts were recorded with Doston tagging and taking third on the second foul pop. Brown would steal his third base of the game to get the winning run into scoring position. However, Reed ended the game with a strikeout.

Brown, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the game, is currently on a fourteen-game on-base streak. His three steals on Sunday afternoon gave him sixteen steals in seventeen attempts this season.

The teams split the six-game series. South Bend won games one, two, and six with the Rattlers winning games three, four, and five.

The Timber Rattlers homestand continues Tuesday evening with the Quad Cities River Bandits coming to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Stiven Cruz (1-1, 6.26) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

On Tuesday, all fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2 on this Bang for Your Buck Night courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance.

If you can't make it out to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, the broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

R H E

SB 000 000 100 01 - 2 5 1

WIS 000 000 010 00 - 1 4 0

WP: Sheldon Reed (4-1)

LP: Ryan Brady (1-3)

TIME: 2:35

ATTN: 1,996

