Dayton Dragons GameDay, Game Notes, and Stat Pack for Sunday (2:05 PM at Peoria)

Sunday, May 14, 2023lGame # 33

Dozer Parkl Peoria, Ill. l2:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (15-17) at Peoria Chiefs (17-15)

RH Jose Acuña (2-0, 2.42) vs. RH Ian Bedell (2-1, 0.90)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the last game of a six-game series. This is also the finale of a 12-game road trip for the Dragons.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 5, Peoria 4. Donovan Benoit recorded the final seven outs to earn a tough save as the Dragons notched their first one-run victory of the season. Edwin Arroyo had two hits including a home run and Tyler Callihan had a pair of RBI doubles for the Dragons. Dayton opened a 5-1 lead by the middle of the seventh inning, only to see Peoria score three in the bottom of the seventh before Benoit entered the game. He stranded the tying run at third in the seventh and at second in the ninth to preserve the win.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 7-4 on the current 12-game road trip, outscoring their opponents 49-32. On the trip, they are batting .228 while averaging 4.5 runs per game; they have 12 home runs, 16 stolen bases, a team ERA of 2.59 and seven errors.

Over the last 12 games, Dragons pitchers have posted a league-best ERA of 2.48 from April 30-May 13. Opponents are batting .198 against the Dragons during those games while Dragons pitchers have averaged less than two walks per game.

Notable-Dragons in select league rankings: Batting: 3rd in runs; 1st in HR; most SO. Pitching: 1st in WHIP; 2nd in Opps Avg.; 2nd most GIDP; 2nd fewest walks allowed; tied for last in Sv, most blown saves. Fielding: Fewest stolen bases allowed.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick over his last 12 games is batting .362 (17 for 47) with four doubles, five RBI, six stolen bases.

Michael Trautwein over his last six games is batting .409 (9 for 22) with two home runs, a triple, and 5 RBI.

Tyler Callihan is batting .293 on the road trip with seven doubles and two home runs.

Starting pitcher Hunter Parks over his last four starts: 20 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 19 SO, 0.45 ERA. His season ERA is 1.82.

Relief pitcher Brooks Crawford in his last three outings: 8 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO, 24 of 25 batters retired. His ERA on the year is 0.95.

Relief pitcher Vin Timpanelli has allowed runs in only one of his seven outings. His ERA on the year is 1.93.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, May 16 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-1, 1.82)

Wednesday, May 17 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-0, 2.25)

Thursday, May 18 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.74)

Friday, May 19 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.00)

Saturday, May 20 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 1.98)

Sunday, May 21 (1:10 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Jose Acuña TV: Dayton's CW (26)

