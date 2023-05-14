Captains Walk-Off Loons, Great Lakes Wins Series 4-2

Eastlake, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (21-12) were just one run and one hit short of the Lake County Captains (17-15), on a Sunday Mother's Day game that saw a 3-2 final score, a walk-off win for Lake County from Classic Park.

Jerming Rosario made his High-A debut and was stellar in his first three innings. Allowing just two baserunners, the 21-year-old got two strikeouts and did not allow a run. The right-hander has 34 strikeouts across 28 innings at the Low-A and High-A level.

Walks defined the bottom of the ninth. Rosario began with a six-pitch walk to Milan Tolentino and then a Joe Lampe single put two on. A Will Bartlett base on balls ended Rosario's day. Michael Hobbs inherited bases loaded, no outs, and a 2-1 lead and could not record an out. A hit by pitch tied the game, and a Dayan Frias single ended it.

Great Lakes offensively in the final four innings, stranded six on base. 12 were left in total.

Loons starter Justin Wrobleski completed five innings for the first time in 2023. The left-hander struck out six, facing the entire lineup twice.

Lake County for the first time in the series, scored first. Wrobleski allowed back-to-back batters to reach, the only time in his start, via a single and walk in the second inning. Both runners moved into scoring position after a double steal. The lead runner Yordys Valdes scored on a fielder's choice double play which happened due to confusion on the bases.

The Loons' offense was held without a hit through the first four innings by Captains starter Ryan Webb. They smacked three in the top of the fifth and knotted up the score at 1-1.

Luis Diaz started it up with a double to left center field. Austin Gauthier then legged out an infield single to put runners on the corners with one out. Dalton Rushing then stepped up and was feet away from his fourth home run of the week, a deep sacrifice fly to right field. Damon Keith additionally had a single, to extend his hit streak to five, but Great Lakes left two men on.

In the sixth, Taylor Young and Griffin Lockwood-Powell, both walked to bump Webb out of the game. Sergio Morillo, who had a tough time with walks and balks in his previous appearance on Thursday, fell victim to that again. A Chris Alleyne base on balls loaded the bases, and a balk gave the Loons a 2-1 lead. Morillo did limit the damage, getting two strikeouts and a lineout.

The Loons' best shot for insurance runs came in the eighth. With two outs, Jake Vogel singled, Luis Diaz was hit by a pitch and Austin Gauthier walked. Dalton Rushing had a prime spot but his hard-hit ball was hit right at the shortstop.

After an off-day, the Loons return to Dow Diamond to begin a six-game series with the West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A Tigers). Tuesday, May 16th will be the second School Kids Day, presented by Central Michigan University with an 11:05 am first pitch.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

