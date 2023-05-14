Chiefs Score 2 in Bottom of 9th, Edge Dragons 5-4

Peoria, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to overcome a 4-3 Dayton lead and defeat the Dragons 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. The two clubs split the six-game series. Dayton finished a 12-game, two-city road trip with a record of 7-5.

The Dragons broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth inning when Edwin Arroyo circled the bases with an inside-the-park home run. Arroyo hit a long drive to right field that hit hard off the wall as Peoria right fielder Elijah Cabell crashed into the fence in an effort to make a running, leaping grab. The ball bounced back toward the infield and Cabell was injured, unable to continue the play. By the time Peoria's second baseman could retrieve the ball, Arroyo had come around third base and beat the throw home. Cabell left the game as the Dragons took a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, with rain falling, Dragons reliever Brooks Crawford allowed a lead-off single and then lost his ability to throw strikes in the downpour. He hit a batter, issued a walk to load the bases, gave up another walk to force in the tying run, and hit another batter to force in the winning run.

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Austin Hendrick drilled his second home run of the season to lead off the frame, a drive to center field. With one out, Austin Callahan doubled high off the fence in right, and he eventually scored on a throwing error. Peoria responded with two runs in the bottom of the same inning to tie the score, getting a two-run home run from Aaron McKeithan. Both teams scored one run in the sixth before the Dragons went ahead in the eighth on Arroyo's home run.

The Dragons finished the day with eight hits. Austin Callahan was 3 for 4 with two doubles. Hendrick had two hits including the home run. Arroyo's homer was his third of the series in Peoria.

The Dragons remained six games out of first place in the Midwest League's East Division, trailing first place Great Lakes.

